MUBI has unveiled next month’s streaming lineup, and it’s a major lineup for new releases, including Mati Diop’s Golden Bear-winning Dahomey (alongside more from the director), Andrea Arnold’s Bird, and Vera Drew’s The People’s Joker. Also in the lineup is the new restoration of Robert Frank and Rudy Wurlitzer’s Candy Mountain, along with films from Steven Soderbergh, Alex Ross Pery, Takashi Miike, and more.

Leonardo Goi said in his Berlinale review of Dahomey, “Dahomey begins where Statues Also Die ended, wondering what remains of our identities when the things those cling onto suddenly disappear––then resurface from oblivion. To this, Diop offers no clear answers. But in the heart-shaking passion of that university debate, in those students’ resolute commitment to reappropriate their own narratives, she finds something rarer still: a snapshot of a generation for whom this isn’t just the story of a restitution. It’s a resurrection.”

Check out the lineup below, and get 30 days free here.

December 1st

Hey Sweet Pea, directed by Alee Peoples | US Shorts: 2024 Festival Favorites

One Night at Babes, directed by Angelo Madsen | US Shorts: 2024 Festival Favorites

Dream Creep, directed by Carlos A.F. Lopez | US Shorts: 2024 Festival Favorites

Bob’s Funeral, directed by Jack Dunphy | US Shorts: 2024 Festival Favorites

Five Days Till Tomorrow, directed by Lewis Klahr | US Shorts: 2024 Festival Favorites

Lateral, directed by Charlie Shackelton | New Dimensions: 3D Cinema

Hara-Kiri: Death of a Samurai, directed by directed by Takashi Miike | New Dimensions: 3D Cinema

Listen up Philip, directed by Alex Ross Perry

Kim’s Video, directed by David Redmon, Ashley Sabin

Mister Lonely, directed by Harmony Korine

Another Day in Paradise, directed by Larry Clark

The Limey, directed by Steven Soderbergh

December 6th

The People’s Joker, directed by Vera Drew | Latest & Greatest

December 13th

Dahomey, directed by Mati Diop | MUBI Releases

Atlantics, directed by Mati Diop | Hand-picked by Mati Diop

You Hide Me, directed by Mati Diop | Hand-picked by Mati Diop

L’avance, directed by Mati Diop | Hand-picked by Mati Diop

December 20th

Candy Mountain, directed by Robert Frank, Rudy Wurlitzer | Latest & Greatest