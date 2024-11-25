MUBI has unveiled next month’s streaming lineup, and it’s a major lineup for new releases, including Mati Diop’s Golden Bear-winning Dahomey (alongside more from the director), Andrea Arnold’s Bird, and Vera Drew’s The People’s Joker. Also in the lineup is the new restoration of Robert Frank and Rudy Wurlitzer’s Candy Mountain, along with films from Steven Soderbergh, Alex Ross Pery, Takashi Miike, and more.
Leonardo Goi said in his Berlinale review of Dahomey, “Dahomey begins where Statues Also Die ended, wondering what remains of our identities when the things those cling onto suddenly disappear––then resurface from oblivion. To this, Diop offers no clear answers. But in the heart-shaking passion of that university debate, in those students’ resolute commitment to reappropriate their own narratives, she finds something rarer still: a snapshot of a generation for whom this isn’t just the story of a restitution. It’s a resurrection.”
December 1st
Hey Sweet Pea, directed by Alee Peoples | US Shorts: 2024 Festival Favorites
One Night at Babes, directed by Angelo Madsen | US Shorts: 2024 Festival Favorites
Dream Creep, directed by Carlos A.F. Lopez | US Shorts: 2024 Festival Favorites
Bob’s Funeral, directed by Jack Dunphy | US Shorts: 2024 Festival Favorites
Five Days Till Tomorrow, directed by Lewis Klahr | US Shorts: 2024 Festival Favorites
Lateral, directed by Charlie Shackelton | New Dimensions: 3D Cinema
Hara-Kiri: Death of a Samurai, directed by directed by Takashi Miike | New Dimensions: 3D Cinema
Listen up Philip, directed by Alex Ross Perry
Kim’s Video, directed by David Redmon, Ashley Sabin
Mister Lonely, directed by Harmony Korine
Another Day in Paradise, directed by Larry Clark
The Limey, directed by Steven Soderbergh
December 6th
The People’s Joker, directed by Vera Drew | Latest & Greatest
December 13th
Dahomey, directed by Mati Diop | MUBI Releases
Atlantics, directed by Mati Diop | Hand-picked by Mati Diop
You Hide Me, directed by Mati Diop | Hand-picked by Mati Diop
L’avance, directed by Mati Diop | Hand-picked by Mati Diop
December 20th
Candy Mountain, directed by Robert Frank, Rudy Wurlitzer | Latest & Greatest
December 23rd
Bird, directed by Andrea Arnold | MUBI Releases