MUBI has unveiled its lineup for next month’s streaming offerings, including the trio of Hong Sangsoo’s Isabelle Huppert collaborations, notably their latest A Traveler’s Needs. Also among the lineup is Miguel Gomes’ Grand Tour following its theatrical release next week and a film we’ve been hoping would find distribution after its Sundance premiere last year, Haley Elizabeth Anderson’s debut Tendaberry.

Jordan Raup said in his Sundance review of Tendaberry, “A soulful coming-of-age story with far more on its mind than the here and now, Haley Elizabeth Anderson’s Tendaberry is an ambitious directorial debut mixing various storytelling forms to achieve its poetic patchwork of ideas. Combining recollections of the past, a present way of life, and hopes for the future through the eyes of 23-year-old Dakota (Kota Johan), it follows her journey juggling romance, work, friendship, and family. The nature of its scattershot hybrid approach––incorporating narrative, documentary, and archival materials––results in certain passages feeling a bit stretched, but the cumulative effect is one of an impressive new voice.”

Check out the lineup below, and get 30 days free here.

April 1st

In The Loop, directed by Armando Iannucci

Mainstream, directed by Gia Coppola

Benedetta, directed by Paul Verhoeven

Bernie, directed by Richard Linklater

Eagle vs. Shark, directed by Taika Waititi

Bug Diner, directed by Phoebe Jane Hart / Animated Desires

April 11th

Claire’s Camera, directed by Hong Sang-soo / Hong Sang-soo & Isabelle Huppert Collection

A Traveler’s Needs, directed by Hong Sang-soo / Hong Sang-soo & Isabelle Huppert Collection

In Another Country, directed by Hong Sang-soo / Hong Sang-soo & Isabelle Huppert Collection



April 15th

Toomas Beneath the Valley of the Wild Wolves, directed by Chintis Lundgren, Draško Ivezić / Animated Desires

Nun of Never!, directed by Heta Jäälinoja / Animated Desires

Desire Pie, directed by Lisa Crafts / Animated Desires

Tram, directed by Michaela Pavlátová / Animated Desires

Pussy, directed by Renata Gąsiorowska / Animated Desires

#21X0X0, directed by Sine Özbilge, Imge Özbilge / Animated Desires

Asparagus, directed by Suzan Pitt / Animated Desires

April 18th

Grand Tour, directed by Miguel Gomes / MUBI Releases

April 25th

Tendaberry, directed by Haley Elizabeth Anderson / Latest & Greatest