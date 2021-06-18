Next month’s MUBI lineup has been unveiled and if you can’t make it to Cannes Film Festival, they are spotlighting recent favorites from the event. As part of a Cannes Takeover series, they will show Lisandro Alonso’s Viggo Mortensen-led Jauja, the Zambian drama I Am Not a Witch, Nuri Bilge Ceylan’s The Wild Pear Tree, and Hirokazu Kore-eda’s After the Storm, plus two films from directors who have new films in this year’s lineup, Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Asako I & II and Nanni Moretti’s Mia Madre, plus more.
Also in the lineup will be the MUBI debut of Magnus van Horn’s Sweat, which opens in theaters today, plus series on Jean-Claude Carriére and Luis Buñuel’s collaboration and a trio of films by the prolific Chilean master Raúl Ruiz. There will also be some recent festival favorites, including Arab Blues starring Golshifteh Farahani and Ben Rivers and Anocha Suwichakornpong’s Krabi, 2562.
Check out the lineup below.
July 1 | Nadia, Butterfly | Pascal Plante
July 2 | Diary of a Chambermaid | Luis Buñuel | A Surreal Friendship: Buñuel & Carrière
July 3 | The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie | Luis Buñuel | A Surreal Friendship: Buñuel & Carrière
July 4 | That Obscure Object of Desire | Luis Buñuel | A Surreal Friendship: Buñuel & Carrière
July 5 | Maso and Miso Go Boating | Delphine Seyrig, Carole Roussopoulos
July 6 | Radiance | Naomi Kawase | Cannes Takeover
July 7 | Alice and the Mayor | Nicolas Pariser
July 8 | I Am Not a Witch | Rungano Nyoni | Cannes Takeover
July 9 | Mia Madre | Nanni Moretti | Cannes Takeover
July 10 | Jauja | Lisandro Alonso | Cannes Takeover
July 11 | The Happiest Day in The Life of Olli Mäki | Juho Kuosmanen
July 11 | On the Starting Line | Aldemar Matias
July 12 | The Halt | Lav Diaz
July 13 | Asako I & II | Ryusuke Hamaguchi | Cannes Takeover
July 14 | The Wasps Are Here | Dharmasena Pathiraja
July 15 | After the Storm | Hirokazu Kore-eda | Cannes Takeover
July 16 | The Wild Pear Tree | Nuri Bilge Ceylan | Cannes Takeover
July 17 | Arab Blues | Manele Labidi
July 18 | Playing Men | Matjaž Ivanišin
July 19 | The Prostitutes of Lyon Speak | Carole Roussopoulos
July 20 | Air Conditioner | Fradique
July 21 | Fire in My Belly | Ayo Akingbade
July 22 | Claudette’s Star | Ayo Akingbade
July 23 | Sweat | Magnus van Horn
July 24 | Mysteries of Lisbon | Raúl Ruiz | Raúl Ruiz: Stories within Stories
July 25 | Three Crowns of the Sailor | Raúl Ruiz | Raúl Ruiz: Stories within Stories
July 26 | The Wandering Soap Opera | Raúl Ruiz | Raúl Ruiz: Stories within Stories
July 27 | Freedom Fields | Naziha Arebi
July 28 | Volleyball (Foot Film) | Yvonne Rainer
July 29 | The Unseen River | Phạm Ngọc Lân
July 30 | Krabi, 2562 | Ben Rivers, Anocha Suwichakornpong
July 31 | The Brothers Bloom | Rian Johnson
