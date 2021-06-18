Next month’s MUBI lineup has been unveiled and if you can’t make it to Cannes Film Festival, they are spotlighting recent favorites from the event. As part of a Cannes Takeover series, they will show Lisandro Alonso’s Viggo Mortensen-led Jauja, the Zambian drama I Am Not a Witch, Nuri Bilge Ceylan’s The Wild Pear Tree, and Hirokazu Kore-eda’s After the Storm, plus two films from directors who have new films in this year’s lineup, Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Asako I & II and Nanni Moretti’s Mia Madre, plus more.

Also in the lineup will be the MUBI debut of Magnus van Horn’s Sweat, which opens in theaters today, plus series on Jean-Claude Carriére and Luis Buñuel’s collaboration and a trio of films by the prolific Chilean master Raúl Ruiz. There will also be some recent festival favorites, including Arab Blues starring Golshifteh Farahani and Ben Rivers and Anocha Suwichakornpong’s Krabi, 2562.

Check out the lineup below and get 30 days of MUBI for free here.

July 1 | Nadia, Butterfly | Pascal Plante

July 2 | Diary of a Chambermaid | Luis Buñuel | A Surreal Friendship: Buñuel & Carrière

July 3 | The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie | Luis Buñuel | A Surreal Friendship: Buñuel & Carrière

July 4 | That Obscure Object of Desire | Luis Buñuel | A Surreal Friendship: Buñuel & Carrière

July 5 | Maso and Miso Go Boating | Delphine Seyrig, Carole Roussopoulos

July 6 | Radiance | Naomi Kawase | Cannes Takeover

July 7 | Alice and the Mayor | Nicolas Pariser

July 8 | I Am Not a Witch | Rungano Nyoni | Cannes Takeover

July 9 | Mia Madre | Nanni Moretti | Cannes Takeover

July 10 | Jauja | Lisandro Alonso | Cannes Takeover

July 11 | The Happiest Day in The Life of Olli Mäki | Juho Kuosmanen

July 11 | On the Starting Line | Aldemar Matias

July 12 | The Halt | Lav Diaz

July 13 | Asako I & II | Ryusuke Hamaguchi | Cannes Takeover

July 14 | The Wasps Are Here | Dharmasena Pathiraja

July 15 | After the Storm | Hirokazu Kore-eda | Cannes Takeover

July 16 | The Wild Pear Tree | Nuri Bilge Ceylan | Cannes Takeover

July 17 | Arab Blues | Manele Labidi

July 18 | Playing Men | Matjaž Ivanišin

July 19 | The Prostitutes of Lyon Speak | Carole Roussopoulos

July 20 | Air Conditioner | Fradique

July 21 | Fire in My Belly | Ayo Akingbade

July 22 | Claudette’s Star | Ayo Akingbade

July 23 | Sweat | Magnus van Horn

July 24 | Mysteries of Lisbon | Raúl Ruiz | Raúl Ruiz: Stories within Stories

July 25 | Three Crowns of the Sailor | Raúl Ruiz | Raúl Ruiz: Stories within Stories

July 26 | The Wandering Soap Opera | Raúl Ruiz | Raúl Ruiz: Stories within Stories

July 27 | Freedom Fields | Naziha Arebi

July 28 | Volleyball (Foot Film) | Yvonne Rainer

July 29 | The Unseen River | Phạm Ngọc Lân

July 30 | Krabi, 2562 | Ben Rivers, Anocha Suwichakornpong

July 31 | The Brothers Bloom | Rian Johnson

MUBI also unveiled their new podcast, which one can listen to below.