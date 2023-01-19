MUBI has announced its lineup of streaming offerings for next month, including Carla Simón’s Golden Bear winner Alcarràs, Ruth Beckermann’s Mutzenbacher, a series celebrating Black cinema with works from Charles Burnett, Julie Dash, Ephraim Asili, Bill Duke, and more.
Additional highlights include Sarah Polley’s Away From Her, Richard Linklater’s Before Midnight, Albert Brooks’ Modern Romance, Bong Joon Ho’s The Host, Lars von Trier’s Nymphomaniac, shorts by Emilija Škarnulytė, and the beginning of a series spotlighting Akio Jissoji’s Buddhist Trilogy.
Check out the lineup below and get 30 days free here.
February 1 – Softie, directed by Samuel Theis | From France with Love
February 2 – The Sleeping Negro, directed by Skinner Myers
February 3 – Before Midnight, directed by Richard Linklater
February 4 – To Sleep with Anger, directed by Charles Burnett
February 5 – Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, directed by Stanley Kramer | Performers We Love
February 6 – Aphotic Zone, directed by Emilija Škarnulytė | Emilija Škarnulytė Artist Focus
February 7 – Burial, directed by Emilija Škarnulytė | Emilija Škarnulytė Artist Focus
February 8 – Peppermint Soda, directed by Diane Kurys
February 9 – A Wild Patience Has Taken Me Here, directed by Érica Sarmet | Brief Encounters
February 10 – Beast, directed by Michael Pearce | Performers We Love
February 11 – Away from Her, directed by Sarah Polley
February 12 – Portrait of Jason, directed by Shirley Clarke
February 13 – The World After Us, directed by Louda Ben Salah | From France with Love
February 14 – Modern Romance, directed by Albert Brooks
February 15 – Cane River, directed by Horace Jenkins
February 16 – Mutzenbacher, directed by Ruth Beckermann | Festival Focus: Berlinale
February 17 – The Host, directed by Bong Joon Ho
February 18 – Daughters of the Dust, directed by Julie Dash | Kaycee Moore: A Double Bill
February 19 – Bless Their Little Hearts, directed by Billy Woodberry | Kaycee Moore: A Double Bill
February 20 – This Transient Life, directed by Akio Jissoji | Akio Jissoji Trilogy
February 21 – Beasts Clawing at Straws, directed by Kim Yong-hoon
February 22 – The Inheritance, directed by Ephraim Asili | Ephraim Asili
February 23 – Fluid Frontiers, directed by Ephraim Asili | Ephraim Asili
February 24 – Alcarràs, directed by Carla Simón | The New Auteurs
February 25 – Nymphomaniac: Volume I – The Director’s Cut, directed by Lars von Trier | Chaos Reigns: The Films of Lars von Trier
February 26 – Nymphomaniac: Volume II – The Director’s Cut, directed by Lars von Trier | Chaos Reigns: The Films of Lars von Trier
February 27 – America as Seen by a Frenchman, directed by François Reichenbach
February 28 – The Killing Floor, directed by Bill Duke