MUBI has announced its lineup of streaming offerings for next month, including Carla Simón’s Golden Bear winner Alcarràs, Ruth Beckermann’s Mutzenbacher, a series celebrating Black cinema with works from Charles Burnett, Julie Dash, Ephraim Asili, Bill Duke, and more.

Additional highlights include Sarah Polley’s Away From Her, Richard Linklater’s Before Midnight, Albert Brooks’ Modern Romance, Bong Joon Ho’s The Host, Lars von Trier’s Nymphomaniac, shorts by Emilija Škarnulytė, and the beginning of a series spotlighting Akio Jissoji’s Buddhist Trilogy.

Check out the lineup below

February 1 – Softie, directed by Samuel Theis | From France with Love

February 2 – The Sleeping Negro, directed by Skinner Myers

February 3 – Before Midnight, directed by Richard Linklater

February 4 – To Sleep with Anger, directed by Charles Burnett

February 5 – Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, directed by Stanley Kramer | Performers We Love

February 6 – Aphotic Zone, directed by Emilija Škarnulytė | Emilija Škarnulytė Artist Focus

February 7 – Burial, directed by Emilija Škarnulytė | Emilija Škarnulytė Artist Focus

February 8 – Peppermint Soda, directed by Diane Kurys

February 9 – A Wild Patience Has Taken Me Here, directed by Érica Sarmet | Brief Encounters

February 10 – Beast, directed by Michael Pearce | Performers We Love

February 11 – Away from Her, directed by Sarah Polley

February 12 – Portrait of Jason, directed by Shirley Clarke

February 13 – The World After Us, directed by Louda Ben Salah | From France with Love

February 14 – Modern Romance, directed by Albert Brooks

February 15 – Cane River, directed by Horace Jenkins

February 16 – Mutzenbacher, directed by Ruth Beckermann | Festival Focus: Berlinale

February 17 – The Host, directed by Bong Joon Ho

February 18 – Daughters of the Dust, directed by Julie Dash | Kaycee Moore: A Double Bill

February 19 – Bless Their Little Hearts, directed by Billy Woodberry | Kaycee Moore: A Double Bill

February 20 – This Transient Life, directed by Akio Jissoji | Akio Jissoji Trilogy

February 21 – Beasts Clawing at Straws, directed by Kim Yong-hoon

February 22 – The Inheritance, directed by Ephraim Asili | Ephraim Asili

February 23 – Fluid Frontiers, directed by Ephraim Asili | Ephraim Asili

February 24 – Alcarràs, directed by Carla Simón | The New Auteurs

February 25 – Nymphomaniac: Volume I – The Director’s Cut, directed by Lars von Trier | Chaos Reigns: The Films of Lars von Trier

February 26 – Nymphomaniac: Volume II – The Director’s Cut, directed by Lars von Trier | Chaos Reigns: The Films of Lars von Trier

February 27 – America as Seen by a Frenchman, directed by François Reichenbach

February 28 – The Killing Floor, directed by Bill Duke