MUBI has announced its lineup of streaming offerings for next month, including David Easteal’s The Plains (one of the best films we saw on the festival circuit last year), Christophe Honoré’s Winter Boy, Koji Fukada’s 10-part series The Real Thing, Bruce LaBruce’s Saint-Narcisse, and more.
Additional highlights include three films by Joan Micklin Silver, additions to their Lars von Trier series, Sylvain Chomet’s The Triplets of Belleville, Sally Potter’s Orlando, Steven Soderbergh’s Haywire, Nadav Lapid’s Synonyms, and more.
April 1 – Henry Fool, directed by Hal Hartley
April 2 – Waltz with Bashir, directed by Ari Folman
April 3 – The All-Round Reduced Personality – Redupers, directed by Helke Sander | What Sets Us Free? German Feminist Cinema
April 4 – Saint-Narcisse, directed by Bruce LaBruce
April 5 – Jaime Francisco, directed by Javier Rodríguez | Brief Encounters
April 6 – Hester Street, directed by Joan Micklin Silver | Silver Linings: Films by Joan Micklin Silver
April 7 – The Triplets of Belleville, directed by Sylvain Chomet
April 8 – Orlando, directed by Sally Potter
April 9 – In a Lonely Place, directed by Nicholas Ray
April 10 – Burst City, directed by Gakuryû Ishii
April 11 – Shakespeare Walla, directed by James Ivory | Gilded Passions: Films by Merchant Ivory
April 12 – The Plains, directed by David Easteal
April 13 – Between The Lines, directed by Joan Micklin Silver | Silver Linings: Films by Joan Micklin Silver
April 14 – Haywire, directed by Steven Soderbergh
April 15 – Dogville, directed by Lars von Trier | Chaos Reigns: The Films of Lars von Trier
April 16 – Manderlay, directed by Lars von Trier | Chaos Reigns: The Films of Lars von Trier
April 17 – The Real Thing: Episodes 1-10, directed by Koji Fukada
April 18 – Synonyms, directed by Nadav Lapid
April 19 – Autobiography of a Princess, directed by James Ivory | Gilded Passions: Films by Merchant Ivory
April 20 – A Fish in the Bathtub, directed by Joan Micklin Silver | Silver Linings: Films by Joan Micklin Silver
April 21 – Bully, directed by Larry Clark
April 22 – Dog Bite Dog, directed by Cheang Pou-Soi
April 23 – Frank, directed by Lenny Abrahamson
April 24 – Lucky Life, directed by Lee Isaac Chung | Lee Isaac Chung: A Double Bill
April 25 – Abigail Harm, directed by Lee Isaac Chung | Lee Isaac Chung: A Double Bill
April 26 – Servants, directed by Ivan Ostrochovský
April 27 – Quartet, directed by James Ivory | Gilded Passions: Films by Merchant Ivory
April 28 – Winter Boy, directed by Christophe Honoré | Luminaries
April 29 – The Boss of It All, directed by Lars von Trier | Chaos Reigns: The Films of Lars von Trier
April 30 – The Wanderers, directed by Philip Kaufman