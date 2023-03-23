MUBI has announced its lineup of streaming offerings for next month, including David Easteal’s The Plains (one of the best films we saw on the festival circuit last year), Christophe Honoré’s Winter Boy, Koji Fukada’s 10-part series The Real Thing, Bruce LaBruce’s Saint-Narcisse, and more.

Additional highlights include three films by Joan Micklin Silver, additions to their Lars von Trier series, Sylvain Chomet’s The Triplets of Belleville, Sally Potter’s Orlando, Steven Soderbergh’s Haywire, Nadav Lapid’s Synonyms, and more.

April 1 – Henry Fool, directed by Hal Hartley

April 2 – Waltz with Bashir, directed by Ari Folman

April 3 – The All-Round Reduced Personality – Redupers, directed by Helke Sander | What Sets Us Free? German Feminist Cinema

April 4 – Saint-Narcisse, directed by Bruce LaBruce

April 5 – Jaime Francisco, directed by Javier Rodríguez | Brief Encounters

April 6 – Hester Street, directed by Joan Micklin Silver | Silver Linings: Films by Joan Micklin Silver

April 7 – The Triplets of Belleville, directed by Sylvain Chomet

April 8 – Orlando, directed by Sally Potter

April 9 – In a Lonely Place, directed by Nicholas Ray

April 10 – Burst City, directed by Gakuryû Ishii

April 11 – Shakespeare Walla, directed by James Ivory | Gilded Passions: Films by Merchant Ivory

April 12 – The Plains, directed by David Easteal

April 13 – Between The Lines, directed by Joan Micklin Silver | Silver Linings: Films by Joan Micklin Silver

April 14 – Haywire, directed by Steven Soderbergh

April 15 – Dogville, directed by Lars von Trier | Chaos Reigns: The Films of Lars von Trier

April 16 – Manderlay, directed by Lars von Trier | Chaos Reigns: The Films of Lars von Trier

April 17 – The Real Thing: Episodes 1-10, directed by Koji Fukada

April 18 – Synonyms, directed by Nadav Lapid

April 19 – Autobiography of a Princess, directed by James Ivory | Gilded Passions: Films by Merchant Ivory

April 20 – A Fish in the Bathtub, directed by Joan Micklin Silver | Silver Linings: Films by Joan Micklin Silver

April 21 – Bully, directed by Larry Clark

April 22 – Dog Bite Dog, directed by Cheang Pou-Soi

April 23 – Frank, directed by Lenny Abrahamson

April 24 – Lucky Life, directed by Lee Isaac Chung | Lee Isaac Chung: A Double Bill

April 25 – Abigail Harm, directed by Lee Isaac Chung | Lee Isaac Chung: A Double Bill

April 26 – Servants, directed by Ivan Ostrochovský

April 27 – Quartet, directed by James Ivory | Gilded Passions: Films by Merchant Ivory

April 28 – Winter Boy, directed by Christophe Honoré | Luminaries

April 29 – The Boss of It All, directed by Lars von Trier | Chaos Reigns: The Films of Lars von Trier

April 30 – The Wanderers, directed by Philip Kaufman