Although his last feature was four years ago, Luca Guadagnino has stayed quite busy with other various projects in the meantime from TV shows to shorts to music videos to documentaries. Now, his return to features is more than solidified as he’s in post-production on one film and shooting another.

First up, Bones and All, which stars Timothée Chalamet, Taylor Russell, Michael Stuhlbarg, Mark Rylance, André Holland, Jessica Harper, Chloe Sevigny, Francesca Scorsese, and David Gordon Green, is looking at a fall release from MGM. A few more details have now arrived regarding the adaptation of Camille DeAngelis’ novel by A Bigger Splash writer Dave Kajganich, which follows cannibal lovers on a cross-country trip across America in the 1980s.

“I like to think Bones and All is an extremely romantic movie, addressing the romanticism that lies within us and within relationships in general,” the director said in a new interview for Fantastic Men (via @bonesandallnews). “Of course, there is the literal aspect of it being a movie about cannibal lovers, which is extreme in many ways, but I think the more extreme aspect of the movie is the intensity of feelings that these people go through––the impossibility of love.”

At the very least, it sounds like the project will be quite the conversation starter considering the subject matter. Guadagnino has also recently embarked on shooting his next film Challengers, also an MGM project, which brings together Zendaya, Josh O’Connor, and Mike Faist. With production underway in Boston, the Justin Kuritzkes-scripted project is described by the director as a “triangular love story set in the tennis world.” The story follows a former tennis player who is now coach to her husband and she places him in a Challenger event to curb a recent losing streak, where he faces off against her former lover, who is also his former best friend.

As we await both new projects, see another still from Bones and All below.