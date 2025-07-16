Following up the double dose of last year’s Challengers and Queer, Luca Guadagnino is readying a fall release for his next feature, After the Hunt. Led by Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri, Andrew Garfield, Michael Stulbarg, and Chloë Sevigny, the psychological thriller has been set for an October 10 release from Amazon MGM Studios and now the first trailer has arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “From visionary filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, AFTER THE HUNT is a gripping psychological drama about a college professor (Julia Roberts) who finds herself at a personal and professional crossroads when a star student (Ayo Edebiri) levels an accusation against one of her colleagues (Andrew Garfield), and a dark secret from her own past threatens to come into the light. AFTER THE HUNT is written by Nora Garrett.”

See the trailer below for the film shot by Malik Hassan Sayeed (Belly, Clockers, He Got Game).