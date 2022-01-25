It was mere weeks ago we placed a possible Hong Sang-soo film on our 2022 most-anticipated list. If nothing was announced, anything could be expected—a year without Hong is like a day without air. Little surprise, then, to see a Berlinale premiere for The Novelist’s Film, his 27th feature and first (onscreen) collaboration with Kim Min-hee since 2020’s The Woman Who Ran. (Yes, that is only two years, but two films between them all the same.)

We have a first trailer and synopsis courtesy the festival, who make it sound par for the course: a woman lives the quotidian life, meets a film director, eats, gets drunk, falls asleep. Which means it will probably be one of this year’s most imperceptible and inimitable pleasures.

Find preview and synopsis below: