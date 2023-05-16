While it certainly wasn’t a surprise in the lineup, one of our most-anticipated films premiering at Cannes––specifically at Directors’ Fortnight––is the 30th feature film from Hong Sangsoo. Following the radical formal gamble of In Water at Berlinale earlier this year, In Our Day seems to return the prolific South Korean director to a more familiar mode. Starring Ki Joobong, Kim Minhee, Song Sunmi, Park Miso, Ha Seongguk, Kim Seungyun, the film clocks in at 84 minutes and ahead of a premiere on May 25, the first festival trailer has now arrived.

Here’s the synopsis from the festival website: “In Seoul, two alternating conversations: an actress is solicited by an amateur; an old poet hosts a fan. The two stars dodge the existential questions of their guests with food, alcohol, guitar playing and naps, games with a cat and rock, paper, scissors. The actress is thinking of giving up her career; the poet is struggling with alcohol and tobacco withdrawal. With the compact eloquence of a haiku, In Our Day invites us to look at what is most important and what makes each day of our lives matter.”

Watch below.