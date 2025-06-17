Our decision to declare Miami Vice this century’s greatest action film some eight years ago was neither made lightly nor received unanimously, but fortune favors the bold. Part and parcel of its canonization, Michael Mann’s classic streams on Criterion this July as part of Miami Neonoir, a set boasting Larry Clark’s Bully, the recently departed George Armitage’s Miami Blues, Out of Sight, Body Heat, and John Bailey’s lesser-seen China Moon. Series-wise, films about David Lynch, Picasso, and Basquiat fill out Portraits of Artists, while Summer Romances arrives just in time for you to imagine a better life than watching movies on your laptop.

July is a retrospective-heavy month: the recently restored, totally essential films of Jacques Rozier, works directed and shot by D.A. Pennebaker, shorts by Suzan Pitt, and Lino Brocka, Moustapha Alassane, Michael Haneke, and Hou Hsiao-hsien programs are complemented by an exposition of the Rolling Stones on film. Killer of Sheep, the five-film Antoine Doinel cycle, Basquiat, and Hedwig and the Angry Inch stream in Criterion Editions, while restorations of Susan Streitfeld’s Female Perversions, Ann Hui’s July Rhapsody, Brocka’s Bona, and Thomas McGuire’s 92 in the Shade make streaming debuts. Shout-out to Bernardo Bertolucci’s The Dreamers, a movie I loved at 22 and am scared to revisit, either for how much it’ll disappoint me or how much I wish that became my life.

See the full July lineup below and more at the Criterion Channel:

65 Revisited, D. A. Pennebaker, 2007

92 in the Shade, Thomas McGuane, 1975

Adieu Philippine, Jacques Rozier, 1962

Bad Day at Black Rock, John Sturges, 1955*

Basquait, Julian Schnabel, 1996

Beyond the Visible – Hilma af Klint, Halina Dyrschka, 2019

Blue Jeans, Jacques Rozier, 1958

Bon voyage, Sim, Moustapha Alassane, 1966

Bona, Lino Brocka, 1980

Bully, Larry Clark, 2001

Cain and Abel, Lino Brocka, 1982

Caring Cabin, Chelsea McMullan and Douglas Nayler Jr., 2025

The Castaways of Turtle Island, Jacques Rozier, 1976

Charlie Is My Darling, Peter Whitehead, 1966

China Moon, John Bailey, 1994

Concerning Violence, Göran Olsson, 2014

The Cowboys Are Black, Serge Moati, 1966

Crumb, Terry Zwigoff, 1995

The Death of Gandji, Moustapha Alassane, 1965

Delirious, Tom DiCillo, 2006

The Dreamers, Bernardo Bertolucci, 2003

The Endless Summer, Bruce Brown, 1966

The Escapist, Rupert Wyatt, 2008*

Female Perversions, Susan Streitfeld, 1996

Fifi Martingale, Jacques Rozier, 2001

Frantz Fanon: Black Skin, White Mask, Isaac Julien, 1995

Funny Games, Michael Haneke, 2007*

Gidget, Paul Wendkos, 1959

Heat, Michael Mann, 1995

Hedwig and the Angry Inch, John Cameron Mitchell, 2001

In Celebration, Lindsay Anderson, 1975

It Couldn’t Happen Here, Jack Bond, 1987

It Felt Like Love, Eliza Hittman, 2013*

Jean-Michel Basquiat: The Radiant Child, Tamra Davis, 2010

Joséphine en tournée, Jacques Rozier, 1990

July Rhapsody, Ann Hui, 2002

Kokoa, Moustapha Alassane, 2001

Lemmings, Part 1: Arcadia, Michael Haneke, 1979

Lemmings, Part 2: Injuries, Michael Haneke, 1979

Let’s Get Lost, Bruce Weber, 1988

Lettre de la Sierra Morena, Jacques Rozier, 1983

Maine-Océan Express, Jacques Rozier, 1986

Miami Blues, George Armitage, 1990

Miami Vice, Michael Mann, 2006*

Millennium Mambo, Hou Hsiao-hsien, 2001*

Near Orouët, Jacques Rozier, 1971

Nono Nénesse, Jacques Rozier, 1976

Notebook on Cities and Clothes, Wim Wenders, 1989

Out of Sight, Steven Soderbergh, 1998*

Paparazzi, Jacques Rozier, 1964

Le parti des choses: Bardot et Godard, Jacques Rozier, 1964

A Place in the Sun, George Stevens, 1951

The Punk Singer, Sini Anderson, 2013*

The Rebellion, Michael Haneke, 1993

Return of an Adventurer, Moustapha Alassane, 1966

The Return of the War Room, Chris Hegedus and D. A. Pennebaker, 2008

Rhythm Thief, Matthew Harrison, 1994

The Rolling Stones Rock and Roll Circus, Michael Lindsay-Hogg, 1996

Roman Holiday, William Wyler, 1953*

Samba the Great, Moustapha Alassane, 1977

The Sandpiper, Vincente Minnelli, 1965

Splendor in the Grass, Elia Kazan, 1961

Suddenly, Last Summer, Joseph L. Mankiewicz, 1960

Sympathy for the Devil, Jean-Luc Godard, 1968

Three Paths to the Lake, Michael Haneke, 1976

True Chronicles of the Blida Joinville Psychiatric Hospital in the Last Century, when Dr Frantz Fanon Was Head of the Fifth Ward between 1953 and 1956, Abdenour Zahzah, 2024

*Available in the U.S. only