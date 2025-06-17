Our decision to declare Miami Vice this century’s greatest action film some eight years ago was neither made lightly nor received unanimously, but fortune favors the bold. Part and parcel of its canonization, Michael Mann’s classic streams on Criterion this July as part of Miami Neonoir, a set boasting Larry Clark’s Bully, the recently departed George Armitage’s Miami Blues, Out of Sight, Body Heat, and John Bailey’s lesser-seen China Moon. Series-wise, films about David Lynch, Picasso, and Basquiat fill out Portraits of Artists, while Summer Romances arrives just in time for you to imagine a better life than watching movies on your laptop.
July is a retrospective-heavy month: the recently restored, totally essential films of Jacques Rozier, works directed and shot by D.A. Pennebaker, shorts by Suzan Pitt, and Lino Brocka, Moustapha Alassane, Michael Haneke, and Hou Hsiao-hsien programs are complemented by an exposition of the Rolling Stones on film. Killer of Sheep, the five-film Antoine Doinel cycle, Basquiat, and Hedwig and the Angry Inch stream in Criterion Editions, while restorations of Susan Streitfeld’s Female Perversions, Ann Hui’s July Rhapsody, Brocka’s Bona, and Thomas McGuire’s 92 in the Shade make streaming debuts. Shout-out to Bernardo Bertolucci’s The Dreamers, a movie I loved at 22 and am scared to revisit, either for how much it’ll disappoint me or how much I wish that became my life.
See the full July lineup below and more at the Criterion Channel:
65 Revisited, D. A. Pennebaker, 2007
92 in the Shade, Thomas McGuane, 1975
Adieu Philippine, Jacques Rozier, 1962
Bad Day at Black Rock, John Sturges, 1955*
Basquait, Julian Schnabel, 1996
Beyond the Visible – Hilma af Klint, Halina Dyrschka, 2019
Blue Jeans, Jacques Rozier, 1958
Bon voyage, Sim, Moustapha Alassane, 1966
Bona, Lino Brocka, 1980
Bully, Larry Clark, 2001
Cain and Abel, Lino Brocka, 1982
Caring Cabin, Chelsea McMullan and Douglas Nayler Jr., 2025
The Castaways of Turtle Island, Jacques Rozier, 1976
Charlie Is My Darling, Peter Whitehead, 1966
China Moon, John Bailey, 1994
Concerning Violence, Göran Olsson, 2014
The Cowboys Are Black, Serge Moati, 1966
Crumb, Terry Zwigoff, 1995
The Death of Gandji, Moustapha Alassane, 1965
Delirious, Tom DiCillo, 2006
The Dreamers, Bernardo Bertolucci, 2003
The Endless Summer, Bruce Brown, 1966
The Escapist, Rupert Wyatt, 2008*
Female Perversions, Susan Streitfeld, 1996
Fifi Martingale, Jacques Rozier, 2001
Frantz Fanon: Black Skin, White Mask, Isaac Julien, 1995
Funny Games, Michael Haneke, 2007*
Gidget, Paul Wendkos, 1959
Heat, Michael Mann, 1995
Hedwig and the Angry Inch, John Cameron Mitchell, 2001
In Celebration, Lindsay Anderson, 1975
It Couldn’t Happen Here, Jack Bond, 1987
It Felt Like Love, Eliza Hittman, 2013*
Jean-Michel Basquiat: The Radiant Child, Tamra Davis, 2010
Joséphine en tournée, Jacques Rozier, 1990
July Rhapsody, Ann Hui, 2002
Kokoa, Moustapha Alassane, 2001
Lemmings, Part 1: Arcadia, Michael Haneke, 1979
Lemmings, Part 2: Injuries, Michael Haneke, 1979
Let’s Get Lost, Bruce Weber, 1988
Lettre de la Sierra Morena, Jacques Rozier, 1983
Maine-Océan Express, Jacques Rozier, 1986
Miami Blues, George Armitage, 1990
Miami Vice, Michael Mann, 2006*
Millennium Mambo, Hou Hsiao-hsien, 2001*
Near Orouët, Jacques Rozier, 1971
Nono Nénesse, Jacques Rozier, 1976
Notebook on Cities and Clothes, Wim Wenders, 1989
Out of Sight, Steven Soderbergh, 1998*
Paparazzi, Jacques Rozier, 1964
Le parti des choses: Bardot et Godard, Jacques Rozier, 1964
A Place in the Sun, George Stevens, 1951
The Punk Singer, Sini Anderson, 2013*
The Rebellion, Michael Haneke, 1993
Return of an Adventurer, Moustapha Alassane, 1966
The Return of the War Room, Chris Hegedus and D. A. Pennebaker, 2008
Rhythm Thief, Matthew Harrison, 1994
The Rolling Stones Rock and Roll Circus, Michael Lindsay-Hogg, 1996
Roman Holiday, William Wyler, 1953*
Samba the Great, Moustapha Alassane, 1977
The Sandpiper, Vincente Minnelli, 1965
Splendor in the Grass, Elia Kazan, 1961
Suddenly, Last Summer, Joseph L. Mankiewicz, 1960
Sympathy for the Devil, Jean-Luc Godard, 1968
Three Paths to the Lake, Michael Haneke, 1976
True Chronicles of the Blida Joinville Psychiatric Hospital in the Last Century, when Dr Frantz Fanon Was Head of the Fifth Ward between 1953 and 1956, Abdenour Zahzah, 2024
*Available in the U.S. only