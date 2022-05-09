The long-awaited return of James Cameron is finally set for this December with his follow-up to the record-setting Avatar. Led by Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet, the first look at the sequel was in theaters this past weekend with the latest Marvel adventure and now has made its way online.

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. The film marks the first of four sequels to Avatar, rolling out every other year through 2028. As one would expect, Disney has also announced a re-release of the 2009 original, set for September 23.

Watch below.

Avatar: The Way of Water opens on December 16.