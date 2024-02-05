An early notable of this year’s Berlin lineup is A Traveler’s Needs, the latest from Hong Sang-soo. No surprise he’s appearing at the festival for the fourth consecutive year, but this one bears special anticipation for reuniting him with Isabelle Huppert and––not nothing!––boasting a longer-than-usual shooting schedule. Ahead of a premiere this month, we have a first clip of the titan taking one small step for man and an indeterminately sized leap for mankind.

Here’s the characteristically spare synopsis: “She came from France. She was playing a child’s recorder in a park. With no means of supporting herself she was advised to teach French. She became a teacher to two women. She likes to lie down on rocks and rely on makkeolli for comfort.”

Find preview and poster below and check back soon for our review: