Berlinale co-directors Carlo Chatrian and Mariette Rissenbeek are going out with a bang in their final year, with a lineup unveiled today featuring the latest works by Olivier Assayas, Bruno Dumont, Mati Diop, Hong Sang-soo, Abderrahmane Sissako, Jane Schoenbrun, Alonso Ruizpalacios, Matias Pineiro, Travis Wilkerson, Kazik Radwanski, Annie Baker, and more.

When the co-directors were asked by Screen Daily about their departure, Chatrian said, “It’s quite simple. Mariette and I had a mandate of five years. It is true that at the beginning I said that I was willing to go on because there was a shared will with the [German] Ministry [of Culture] to go on. But then the people who have the responsibility to see the future of the Berlinale thought this structure of two leaders was not the right one and I don’t consider myself able to run the festival alone. And that was the decision of the Ministry. So, it’s the end of a mandate and there will be a new person whom I think we both give our best to keep on the great tradition of this festival.”

COMPETITION

Another End (Piero Messina)

Architecton (Victor Kossakovsky)

Black Tea (Abderrahmane Sissako)

La Cocina (Alonso Ruizpalacios)

Dahomey (Mati Diop)

A Different Man (Aaron Schimberg)

The Empire (Bruno Dumont)

Gloria! (Margherita Vicario)

Suspended Time (Olivier Assayas)

From Hilde, With Love (Andreas Dresen)

My Favourite Cake (Behtash Saneeha, Maryam Moghaddam)

Langue Etrangère (Claire Berger)

Small Things Like These (Tim Mielants)

Who Do I Belong To (Meryam Joobeur)

Pepe (Nelson Carlos De Los Santos Arias)

Shambhala (Min Bahadur Bham)

Sterben (Matthias Glasner)

A Traveler’s Needs (Hong Sang-soo)

ENCOUNTERS

Arcadia (Yorgos Zois)

Cidade; Campo (Juliana Rojas)

Demba (Mamadou Dia)

Direct Action (Guillaume Cailleau, Ben Russell)

Sleep With Your Eyes Open (Nele Wohlatz)

The Fable (Raam Reddy)

A Family (Christine Angot)

Favoriten (Ruth Beckermann)

Ivo (Eva Trobisch)

The Great Yawn (Aliyar Rasti)

Some Rain Must Fall (Qui Yang)

Hands In The Fire (Margarida Gil)

Matt And Mara (Kazik Radwanski)

Through The Graves The Wind Is Blowing (Travis Wilkerson)

Sons (Gustav Möller)

You Burn Me (Matias Pineiro)

PANORAMA

Afterwar (Birgitte Staermose)

All Shall Be Well (Roy Leung)

Andrea Gets a Divorce (Josef Hander)

Every You Every Me (Michael Fetter Nathansky)

Betânia (Marcelo Botta)

Faruk (Aslı Özge)

I Saw The TV Glow (Jane Schoenbrun)

I’m Not Everything I Want to Be (Klára Tasovská, Libuše Jarcovjáková)

Brief History Of A Family (Lin Jianjie)

The Outrun (Nora Fingscheidt)

Which Way Africa? (David-Pierre Fila)

Baldiga – Unlocked Heart (Markus Stein)

Between The Temples (Nathan Silver)

A Bit of a Stranger (Svitlana Lishchynska)

Crossing (Levan Akin)

Cu Li Never Cries (Lan Pham Ngoc)

Diaries From Lebanon (Myriam El Hajj)

My New Friends (Andre Techine)

Janet Planet (Annie Baker)

Memories of a Burning Body (Antonella Sudasassi Furniss)

No Other Land (Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor)

Meanwhile On Earth (Jeremy Clapin)

My Stolen Planeti (Farahnaz Sharifi)

Sex (Dag Johan Haugerud)

Teaches Of Peaches (Philipp Fussenegger, Judy Landkammer)

Rising Up At Night (Nelson Makengo)

Scorched Earth (Thomas Arslan)

The Visitor (Bruce LaBruce)

I Saw Three Black Lights (Santiago Lozano Alvarez)

FORUM

True Chronicles of the Blida Joinville Psychiatric Hospital in the Last Century, when Dr Frantz Fanon Was Head of the Fifth Ward between 1953 and 1956 (Abdenour Zahzah)

Mother and Daughter (Lana Gogoberidze)

The Secret Drawer (Costanza Quatriglio)

The Cats Of Gokogu Shrine (Kazuhiro Soda)

Henry Fonda For President (Alexander Horwath)

The Undergrowth (Macu Machin)

Holy Week (Andrei Cohn)

L’homme-vertige: Tales Of A City, (Malaury Eloi Paisley)

The Human Hibernation (Anna Cornudella)

Well Ordered Nature (Eva C. Heldmann)

Intercepted (Oksana Karpovych)

In The Belly Of A Tiger (Siddartha Jatla)

The Nights Still Smell Of Gunpowder, (Inadelso Cossa)

Oasis (Tamara Uribe, Felipe Morgado)

Oasis Of Now (Chee Sum Chia)

Exhuma (Jang Jae-hyun)

Skin In Spring (Yennifer Uribe Alzate)

The Editorial Office (Roman Bondarchuk)

Reproduction (Katharina Pethke)

Resonance Spiral (Marinho de Pina, Filipa Cesar)

Shahid (Narges Kalhor)

Traces Of Movement Before The Ice (Rene Frolke)

The Invisible Zoo (Romuald Karmakar)

What Did You Dream Last Night, Parajanov? (Faraz Fesharaki)

The Wrong Movie (Keren Cytter)

All The Long Nights (Sho Miyake)

FORUM EXPANDED

for here am i sitting in a tin can far above the world (Gala Hernández López)

Here We Are (Chanasorn Chaikitiporn)

O Seeker (Gavati Wad)

The Perfect Square (Gernot Wieland)

Quebrante (Janaina Wagner)

Room 404 (Elysa Wendi, Shing Lee)

Sarcophagus of Drunken Loves (Joana Hadjithomas, Khalil Joreige)

BERLINALE SPECIAL

Abiding Nowhere (Tsai Ming-liang)

Cuckoo (Tilman Singer)

Dostoevsky (Damiano D’Innocenzo, Fabio D’Innocenzo)

Sasquatch Sunset (David Zellner, Nathan Zellner)

Seven Veils (Atom Egoyan)

Spaceman (Johan Renck)

Treasure (Julia von Heinz)

GENERATION 14PLUS

Cura sana (Lucía G Romero)

Disco Afrika: A Malagasy Story (Luck Razanajaona)

Elbow (Aslı Özarslan)

Lapse (Caroline Cavalcanti)

Muna (Warda Mohamed)

Ressentiment (Gleb Osatinski)

Who by Fire (Philippe Lesage)

Fin (Ryan Machado)

Last Swim (Sasha Nathwani)

Maydegol (Sarvnaz Alambeigi)

My Summer with Irène (Carlo Sironi)

The Great Phuket (Liu Yaonan)

GENERATION KPLUS

Amplified (Dina Naser)

Fox and Hare Save the Forest (Mascha Halberstad)

The Major Tones (Ingrid Pokropek)

Porcelain (Annika Birgel)

Winners (Soleen Yusef)

Yuck! (Loïc Espuche)

It’s Okay! (Kim Hye-young)

Reinas (Klaudia Reynicke)

Through Rocks and Cloud (Franco García Becerra)

Young Hearts (Anthony Schatteman)