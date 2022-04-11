With only a few days to go until the 2022 Cannes Film Festival lineup will be unveiled, we already have some hints as to what will premiere at the festival. Jumping from Japan to France for The Truth, Hirokazu Koreeda then headed to South Korea for his next project. Going by a few titles since its announcement, those involved seemed to have settled on Baby Broker (per the official social accounts) and now the first poster has been unveiled.

Featuring the all-star cast of Song Kang-ho (Parasite), Bae Doona (Cloud Atlas, The Host), Kang Dong-won (Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula), and the popular artist IU aka Lee Ji-eun, the poster reveals a June 2022 release date in Japan, which means a Cannes debut is likely in the card.

If confirmed, this would mark the director’s return to the festival, last appearing there with his 2018 Palme d’Or winner Shoplifters. Baby Broker was shot by cinematographer Hong Kyung-pyo (Parasite, Burning) and centers on baby boxes, in which parents who aren’t able to provide for their babies anonymously give them up. Along with the poster, check out Hirokazu Koreeda’s statement on the project below upon its announcement