If you’ve been paying attention to indie filmmaking for the last decade, you’ve long been familiar with Greta Gerwig, but now her ascension reaches its greatest heights yet with Barbie. Following the adaptation of the believed Little Women, her latest project finds her exploring something even more ubiquitous and, judging from the latest trailer, with very much her own style. Ahead of a July release, WB has now unveiled the first full trailer, after a number of teasers, which reveals much more of the story as we find Margot Robbie’s Barbie and Ryan Gosling’s Ken entering the real world.

In a new cover story at Vogue, it’s also been confirmed Gerwig, who scripted the film with Noah Baumbach, was heavily inspired by films like The Red Shoes and The Umbrellas of Cherbourg, influences she would screen every Sunday morning for her cast and crew aka “movie church.” “They have such a high level of what we came to call authentic artificiality,” Gerwig says of Technicolor musicals. “You have a painted sky in a soundstage. Which is an illusion, but it’s also really there. The painted backdrop is really there. The tangibility of the artifice is something that we kept going back to.”

Watch the trailer below.

We also got the first details on the soundtrack album which, yes, includes an original track by Gosling.

Barbie opens on July 21.