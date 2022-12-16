With each new directorial effort, Greta Gerwig has expanded her scope and now crossing the $100 million budget threshold we have her (and co-writer Noah Baumbach’s) take on a Mattel mainstay. Barbie isn’t arriving in theaters for another half a year, but the first trailer has now landed for the film starring a perfectly-cast Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Shot by Rodrigo Prieto and scored by Alexandre Desplat, as rumored, the film clearly draws inspiration from the vibrant musicals of Jacques Demy, notably The Young Girls of Rochefort and The Umbrellas of Cherbourg as seen in the last few seconds of the trailer. But first, we’re treated to an inventive 2001: A Space Odyssey homage.

With a cast also including America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Will Ferrell, and Rhea Perlman, check out the preview below.

Barbie opens on July 21, 2023.