Celebrating his 86th birthday a few months back, Marco Bellocchio is one of Italy’s most accomplished directors and the rare filmmaker who has stayed quite prolific in his late career. Following Kidnapped, he’s now returning with Portobello, a six-hour, six-part series which debuted its first two parts at Venice Film Festival and will now arrive in full on HBO Max on February 20. Ahead of the release, we’re pleased to exclusively debut the international poster.

The first Italian HBO Original series is dedicated to the dramatic story of TV host Enzo Tortora, who became the protagonist of a senseless judicial ordeal.

The cast includes Fabrizio Gifuni, Lino Musella, Barbora Bobulova, Romana Maggiora Vergano, Federica Fracassi, Carlotta Gamba, Giada Fortini, Irene Maiorino, Giovanni Buselli, Davide Mancini, Paolo Pierobon, Gianluca Gobbi, Fausto Russo Alesi, Massimiliano Rossi, Pier Giorgio Bellocchio, Alessio Praticò, Alma Noce, Salvatore D’Onofrio, Francesco Russo, Gennaro Apicella, Luciano Giugliano, Alessandro Fella, Antonia Truppo, Gianmaria Martini and featuring Gianfranco Gallo as Raffaele Cutolo, with the participation of Fabrizio Contri, Tommaso Ragno, Valeria Marini, and Alessandro Preziosi.

The series is produced by OUR FILMS, part of the Mediawan group, and KAVAC FILM, in co-production with ARTE France and in collaboration with Rai Fiction and The Apartment Pictures, a Fremantle company. Produced by Lorenzo Mieli and Mario Gianani for Our Films, and by Simone Gattoni for Kavac Film.

Cinematography is by Francesco Di Giacomo, production design by Andrea Castorina, costumes by Daria Calvelli, editing by Francesca Calvelli, and music by Teho Teardo.

See the exclusive poster debut below.