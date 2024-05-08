With over six decades of an illustrious filmmaking career, Marco Bellocchio’s latest feature, Kidnapped: The Abduction of Edgardo Mortara, will be coming U.S. theaters later this month from Cohen Media Group. A story once in the hands of Steven Spielberg to adapt, the 84-year-old Italian director’s latest work follows Edgardo Mortara, a seven-year-old Jewish boy who was taken from his family in Bologna to be raised Catholic in the actual arms of Pope Pius IX. Ahead of the May 24 release, we’re pleased to exclusively announce NYC’s Quad Cinema will be presenting the retrospective “Marco Bellocchio’s Film of Revolution,” taking place May 17-23.

See the lineup below.

Fists in the Pocket (Bellocchio, 1965)

In the Name of the Father (Bellocchio, 1971)

A Leap in the Dark (Bellocchio, 1980)

Enrico IV (Bellocchio, 1984)

Devil in the Flesh (Bellocchio, 1986)

Good Morning, Night (Bellocchio, 2003)

Marx Can Wait (Bellocchio, 2021)

Bellocchio also shared a personal statement ahead of the retrospective, which one can read below.

The films I chose all have a movement within them, which ends in very different way, but they always tell about women and men who want change your life and this change has very different outcomes… For example, in Leap into the Void the sister “frees herself” and the brother commits suicide. In Fists in the Pocket, Alessandro succumbs to his own “family revolution”… In Buongiorno, notte, [Good Morning, Night], the liberation of the hostage is a dream, but it is more real of his actual assassination.