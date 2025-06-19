Since its premiere at last year’s Locarno Film Festival, we’ve long-awaited the U.S. release of Ramon Zürcher’s The Sparrow in the Chimney, the trilogy-capper following the formally thrilling The Strange Little Cat and The Girl and the Spider. Starring Maren Eggert, Britta Hammelstein, Andreas Döhler, and Milian Zerzawy, the Zürcher brothers’ latest captures a dysfunctional family over the course of three days. Ahead of Film Movement’s theatrical release beginning at BAM on August 1, we’re pleased to debut the new trailer.

Here’s the synopsis: “Karen (Maren Eggert), along with her husband Markus (Andreas Döhler) and their children, lives in her childhood home left behind after the death of her mother. When her sister, Jule (Britta Hammelstein) visits with her family to celebrate Markus’s birthday, the weekend opens old wounds and past traumas, unleashing repressed feelings that threaten to destroy their relationship and shatter Karen’s grip on reality.”

Leonardo Goi said in his review, “Cat and Spider both poked at that invisible, dreamlike force, but never fully surrendered to it, which gave way to a peculiar edge-of-the-cliff feeling, as if the films were constantly threatening to venture into a different reality altogether but never fully managed. This is what, in my book, makes the Zürchers’ cinema so gripping, and why The Sparrow in the Chimney feels so exhilarating.”

See our exclusive trailer premiere below.