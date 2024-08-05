After two of the finest films of their respective years, The Strange Little Cat and The Girl and the Spider, Ramon and Silvan Zürcher are back this year to close out their animal trilogy. The Sparrow in the Chimney, which world premieres this Saturday at Locarno Film Festival, features a cast including Maren Eggert, Britta Hammelstein, Luise Heyer, Andreas Döhler, Milian Zerzawy, Lea Zoe Voss, Paula Schindler, Ilja Bultmann, and Luana Greco. Ahead of the premiere, the first trailer has now arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “Karen lives with her husband Markus and their children in her idyllic childhood home. Karen’s sister Jule and her family are visiting for Markus’ birthday. The two women could not be more different. Grim reminders of their deceased mother incite Jule’s rebellion against her domineering sister. As the house gradually fills with life and a sparrow in the chimney seeks a way out to freedom, Karen becomes increasingly tense – until it all comes to a head and the old is destroyed to make room for the new.”

“I think these kinds of relationships and psychological abysses are my main interest. I have an interest in darkness and a family is a perfect setting for that,” Ramon Zürcher told Variety, who premiered the trailer. “I am not afraid of creating characters that are not ‘nice’ but to me, Karen isn’t just a ‘bad mother.’ She’s also a struggling, sensitive mother. There are many things I understand about her.”

See the trailer and poster below.