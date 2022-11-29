The first major awards ceremony of the year took place tonight, with The Gotham Film & Media Institute hosting the 32nd Annual Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. Leading the pack of winners was Everything Everywhere All at Once, which picked up Best Feature, while its star Ke Huy Quan picked up a trophy, alongside Danielle Deadwyler (Till), Gracija Filipovic (Murina), Charlotte Wells (Aftersun), Todd Field (Tár), All That Breathes, and Happening.

Check out the film winners below, along with a stream of the ceremony.

For Best Feature, presented by Jennifer Lawrence

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

Produced by Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca, Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, and Jonathan Wang

Released by A24

The Best Feature jury included Colman Domingo, Mary Harron, Bill Holderman, Emily Mortimer, and Michael H. Weber.

For Best Documentary Feature, presented by Soledad O’Brien and Alina Cho

All That Breathes

Directed Shaunak Sen

Produced by Aman Mann, Shaunak Sen, and Teddy Leifer

Released by Sideshow & Submarine Deluxe in association with HBO Documentary Films

The Best Documentary jury included Jessica Beshir, Keiko Deguchi, Grace Lee, Jonas Poher Rasmussen, and Bassam Tariq.

For Best International Feature, presented Baz Luhrmann

Happening

Directed by Audrey Diwan

Produced by Edouard Weil and Alice Girard

Released by IFC Films

The Best International Feature jury included Michael Greyeyes, Brittany S. Hall, Talia Kleinhendler, Andrij Parekh, and Jeremiah Zagar.

For Outstanding Lead Performance, presented by Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong’o

Danielle Deadwyler in Till

Released by United Artists Releasing / Orion Pictures

The Outstanding Lead Performance jury included Richard Gladstein, Lily Gladstone, Aldis Hodge, Pamela Koffler, and Jay Van Hoy.

For Outstanding Supporting Performance, presented by Emilia Jones

Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All At Once

Released by A24

The Outstanding Supporting Performance jury included Thuso Mbedu, Simon Rex, Michael Sarnoski, Emma Seligman, and Katie Silberman.

For Breakthrough Performer, presented by Radhika Jones and Jeffrey Sharp

Gracija Filipovic in Murina

Released by Kino Lorber

The Breakthrough Performer jury included Ana Lily Amirpour, Jasmine Batchelor, Tristan Goligher, Jeremy O. Harris, and Alex Thompson.

For Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director, presented by Darren Aronofsky

Charlotte Wells for Aftersun

Released by A24

The Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director jury included Jayme Lemons, Payman Maadi, Crystal Moselle, Kristen Stewart, and Neil Creque Williams.

For Best Screenplay, presented by Maggie Gyllenhaal

Todd Field for Tár

Released by Focus Features

The Best Screenplay jury included Clea DuVall, David Henry Hwang, Marian Macgowan, Chris Messina, and Keenan Scott II.