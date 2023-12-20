If it’s been a patchy few years for Errol Morris––one solid doc in-between a bad Steve Bannon portrait and iffy look at John le Carré––our interest in his thorough, startling oeuvre remains strong, and it’s naturally a thrill to hear word of two new features. On the documentary front he’s been adapting, for Netflix, Tom O’Neill’s CHAOS: Charles Manson, the CIA, and the Secret History of the Sixties, which quickly engendered great attention for challenging standard Manson Family narratives; and there’s a feature screenplay about Ed Gein, who Morris interviewed in 1975 for a never-completed documentary. If it doesn’t feature that footage and opts for a biopic / procedural path, it would make Morris’ first narrative since 1991’s The Dark Wind. [Screen Daily]

Meanwhile, Michael Almereyda has found his first feature since Tesla. Per Deadline, he and Courtney Stephens are developing an untitled documentary about John C. Lilly, the scientist perhaps best-known for his peculiar, controversial studies of dolphins that included attempts to bridge interspecies language gaps. For this and his study of psychedelics and isolation tanks, Lilly would inspire two sui generis films from the New Hollywood era: Mike Nichols’ The Day of the Dolphin and Ken Russell’s Altered States.

Like a number of Almereyda’s documentaries––Escapes, William Eggleston in the Real World––and Stephens’ (fantastic) Terra Femme, the film will mix archival material with colleagues of Lilly, who died in 2001. No release window has been announced, but anticipation is high.

You can read an official synopsis of O’Neill’s CHAOS below: