For whatever reason there’s been surprisingly little hype about an Errol Morris documentary on John le Carré––a crowded fall season? that Steve Bannon thing leaving a bad taste?––it might be time to reorient. As good a reminder as any is this first trailer from Apple TV+, who will debut The Pigeon Tunnel on October 20 alongside the obligatory theatrical release, promising a characteristically twisty and obtuse interview with the legendary author, his final before passing away in December of 2020.

Speaking to Indiewire, Morris summarized his project thusly: “This is a portrait of David Cornwell and how he sees himself. You come right down to it, the whole thing is about lying. Being a novelist, creating this skein of stories, is creating an elaborate cosmology––an elaborate fiction. […] What really did transpire? That’s not a central feature of The Pigeon Tunnel. It’s a set of metaphors.”

Find a preview (featuring Peaky Blinders‘ Douglas Rankine) and poster below: