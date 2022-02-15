A couple of Criterion’s May releases are all about encroaching fear, so we won’t make you think about the fact that when these arrive 2022 will be in sight of its halfway point. Anyway: their 4K library has expanded by the length of Double Indemnity, Billy Wilder’s noir par excellence arriving in a rather stacked edition. But for paranoia-fueled intrigue I’m much happier about Mr. Klein, Joseph Losey’s so-good-it’s-baffling wartime horror that makes Alain Delon more vulnerable than almost any star of his stature would dare.

Otherwise May is a very wide spread: Mira Nair’s Mississippi Masala finally brings Denzel Washington into the collection; Wayne Wang’s San Francisco diaspora classic Chan is Missing; and Tampopo director Juzo Itami’s The Funeral round out May.

See artwork below and further details on all titles here: