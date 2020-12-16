The Criterion Collection’s March 2020 lineup has been unveiled, and it’s an epic one. Along with their previously announced Wong Kar Wai box set, they will also release Jacques Rivette’s masterpiece Céline and Julie Go Boating, which was long unavailable in good quality and recently debuted on The Criterion Channel.

Also arriving in March is Mike Leigh’s Palme d’Or winner Secrets & Lies, Albert Brooks’ Defending Your Life (with a new essay by Ari Aster), and, getting a solo release after its inclusion in a World Cinema Project box set, Djibril Diop Mambéty’s Touki Bouki, which we discussed on The Film Stage Show below.

Check out the lineup and special features below, with more details on their official site.

New 2K digital restoration, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack on the Blu-ray

Audio commentary from 2017 featuring critic Adrian Martin

Jacques Rivette: Le veilleur, a 1994 two-part feature documentary by Claire Denis, featuring an extensive interview with Rivette by film critic Serge Daney

New interviews with actor Bulle Ogier and producer and actor Barbet Schroeder

New conversation between critic Pacôme Thiellement and Hélène Frappat, author of Jacques Rivette, secret compris

Archival interviews with Rivette, Ogier, and actors Juliet Berto, Dominique Labourier, and Marie-France Pisier

New English subtitle translation

PLUS: An essay by critic Beatrice Loayza and a 1974 piece by Berto

New 2K digital restoration, supervised by director Mike Leigh and director of photography Dick Pope, with 2.0 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack on the Blu-ray

New conversation with Leigh and composer Gary Yershon

New interview with actor Marianne Jean-Baptiste

Audio interview with Leigh from 1996 conducted by film critic Michel Ciment

Trailer

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

New 4K digital restoration, supervised by director Albert Brooks, with 2.0 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack on the Blu-ray

New conversation between Brooks and filmmaker Robert Weide

New interview on the afterlife with theologian and critic Donna Bowman

New program featuring excerpts from 1991 interviews with Brooks and actors Lee Grant and Rip Torn

Trailer

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by filmmaker Ari Aster

2K digital transfer, restored by the Cineteca di Bologna/L’Immagine Ritrovata laboratory in association with The Film Foundation’s World Cinema Project and the family of director Djibril Diop Mambéty, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack on the Blu-ray

Introduction from 2013 by The Film Foundation’s founder and chair, Martin Scorsese

Interview from 2013 with filmmaker Abderrahmane Sissako

Interview program from 2012 featuring musician Wasis Diop and filmmaker Mati Diop, Mambéty’s brother and niece, respectively

Contras’ City, a 1968 short film by Mambéty, in a new 4K restoration by The Film Foundation’s World Cinema Project and the Cineteca di Bologna

PLUS: An essay by film programmer and critic Ashley Clark