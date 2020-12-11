The premiere of career-spanning restorations has been a time to again celebrate the cinema of Wong Kar-wai—but not without complications and conflicted feelings. Rather than give his tales of love, crime, and Hong Kong a 4K sheen and call it a day, Wong’s taken the opportunity to rejig his material in ways both minor and major. There’s a new, uniform style of closing credits to create “a reminder to our audience that these are the restored versions,” which most won’t notice. But in the case of Fallen Angels, he’s expanded the aspect ratio and made certain coloring changes that, as our Managing Editor discovered, are more than a little tinker. Predictably, people have strong feelings.

You can preview this new look and feel in a trailer for the 4K restoration. Having seen it myself, I can at least say the new widescreen transfer works: the images remain fluid, animated, and alien as Wong and Christopher Doyle—who, lest we forget, was involved in this restoration—always intended. Color changes are questionable, albeit the choice of an artist for whom I have immense respect. All in all, this is still Fallen Angels.

Check out the new trailer below, along with restoration trailers for Happy Together and In the Mood For Love, as well as details on Criterion’s box set, just announced for March 23, 2021 release. If you want an early preview of the restorations, they are now playing virtually nationwide.

Special features: