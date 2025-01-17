As we ponder if the rest of the world will ever see Wong Kar-wai’s 25-hour project Blossoms Shanghai following its premiere in China about a year ago, those in the country will get a chance to experience an expanded edition of his 2000 masterpiece In the Mood for Love very soon.

In celebration of the film’s 25th anniversary, a new 4K remastered edition of In the Mood for Love will arrive in China, fittingly, on Valentine’s Day. While it’s unclear if it will be the same recent (and controversially green-tinged) restoration that Janus Films released, this new edition will feature 9 minutes and 9 seconds of never-before-seen footage, local media reports. It’s not yet confirmed what the new footage will entail, but reports indicate it may include the sex scene between Tony Leung and Maggie Cheung that was deleted but revealed in promotional stills.

It’s not the first time additional footage from the film has surfaced. In 2021, 92 seconds of never-before-seen footage titled In the Mood for Love – Day One, which featured unseen shots from the film’s first day of production, was auctioned as an NFT for around $550K. As we await more news on the nearly ten minutes of additional footage, one can peek at some deleted scenes that have long been made available, along with new posters for the re-release:

Lastly, check out Maggie Cheung’s latest work below.