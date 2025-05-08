Wong Kar-wai’s long-gestating Blossoms Shanghai first began airing in China way back in late 2023. After three years of filming, the series comprised 30 episodes of around 50 minutes each (yes, that is 25 hours of new Wong Kar-wai, for those counting), but since its premiere it has been radio silence regarding any release outside its native country. Finally, a year-and-a-half later, distribution news has arrived.

MUBI has now acquired the rights to release the series in Latin America, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Turkey, and India, Deadline reports. While no U.K. or U.S. release has been confirmed yet, there are reports that a deal is in the works, and exact timing for when the series may debut elsewhere hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Starring Hu Ge, Ma Yili, Tang Yan, and Xin Zhilei, Wong Kar-wai is credited as producer and director. The story is based on Jin Yucheng’s novel and follows Hu Ge’s A Bao, a businessman in Shanghai in two time periods: the 1960s and 1990s.

“Blossoms would be the third part of In the Mood for Love and 2046,” Wong previously said. “Jin Yucheng’s landmark novel Blossoms has been the perfect backdrop to visualize and share my love for my birth city,” said Wong Kar-wai. “With the series, I would like to invite the audience to immerse in the intrigues of Shanghai and its inhabitants in the early 1990s, an exciting time that paved the way for the prosperity of modern Shanghai.”

Efe Cakarel, Founder & CEO, MUBI, said, “Wong Kar Wai was the inspiration behind starting MUBI. His work has always represented everything we aspire to champion: bold vision, emotional depth, and a singular sense of beauty. To bring Blossoms Shanghai—his first series—to MUBI is profoundly meaningful. It’s a sweeping, deeply personal masterpiece, and we’re honored to share it with audiences around the world.”

See a new image below.