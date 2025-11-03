Two years after Wong Kar Wai’s Blossoms Shanghai premiered in China, the long-awaited series will now be coming to America. Beginning on November 24, the Criterion Channel will exclusively premiere the 30-episode series, with three new episodes released every Monday night at 8 p.m. ET through the end of January. Ahead of the roll-out, a new trailer has also arrived.

Wong Kar Wai commented, “I am thrilled to continue my long-standing relationship with Criterion with the North American debut of my first series on the Criterion Channel. The series captures the vitality of Shanghai’s roaring ’90s, revealing universal human truths about desire and destiny. We hope the series provides insight into the pivotal moment of China’s reinvention.”

Here’s the synopsis: “Blossoms Shanghai is the first original episodic series by legendary filmmaker Wong Kar Wai. An adaptation of Jin Yucheng’s award-winning novel Blossoms, the series chronicles the ascent of self-made millionaire Ah Bao, the Jay Gatsby of Shanghai, during the economic boom that followed the opening of the Shanghai stock exchange. The major Chinese actor Hu Ge stars as Bao, personifying the idealism and adventurism that defined the 1990s. While In the Mood for Love pays tribute to the Shanghainese community in Hong Kong, Blossoms Shanghai is Wong Kar Wai’s first attempt to tell a story about his birthplace, at one of the most intriguing moments in its recent memory.”

See the new trailer and stills below, and learn more here.