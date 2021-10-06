We’re excited to announce that Cinephile Game Night will return for our next episode Tuesday, October 19th at 9pm ET / 6pm PT, streamed live on Twitter. The episode will feature the return of Vidiots, the legendary Los Angeles video store soon to relaunch in Northeast L.A. at the historic Eagle Theatre, with a 250-seat state-of-the-art cinema, Vidiots’ 50,000-title collection for rental on DVD and BluRay, and year round film screenings and education programs. The lineup includes Cinephile Game Night vets Clay Keller (Screen Drafts), Robbie McCluskey (Vidiots), Anam Syed (Vidiots), Robert Daniels (Ebert Voices), Marya E. Gates (Noirvember) plus newcomers Wynter Mitchell (Extremely Online Substack), and for the first time ever, one lucky viewer.

In order to relaunch next year, Vidiots needs your help. They’re currently raising money with their Come Sit With Us campaign and Cinephile and The Film Stage want to help. If you’ve ever wanted to join us for Cinephile Game Night, this is your chance. Donate to Vidiots before October 16th and send us a screenshot via Twitter tagged @cinephilegame and @thefilmstage. We’ll draw one name at random and that person will be invited to come join us for Cinephile Game Night with Vidiots on the 19th. There is no minimum donation required for entry, but if you can, please give.

In case you didn’t have a chance to check out the show, Cinephile Game Night is a series where film critics, podcasters, filmmakers and more go head-to-head to see who is the ultimate cinephile. Hosted by The Film Stage crew, including Jordan Raup, Conor O’Donnell, Dan Mecca, and Cinephile creator Cory Everett, each episode features a rotating guest list of cinephiles from your favorite pop culture podcasts and websites.

Each episode features players (or teams) facing off for three Cinephile games: Filmography, Movie-Actor, and Six Degrees. The player or team with the most points at the end of the night is crowned the winner. Internet glory ensues.

Previous teams have included pop culture sites (IndieWire, Little White Lies, SlashFilm, Collider, Bright Wall/Dark Room, Fangoria, TCM Underground, Entertainment Weekly, Letterboxd), podcasts (The Big Picture, Blank Check, Unspooled, The Flop House, We Hate Movies, Action Boyz) as well as filmmakers like Alex Ross Perry, David Lowery, Emma Seligman, Isabel Sandoval, comedians like Paul Scheer, Demi Adejuyigbe and Jon Gabrus, and even the legend, Leonard Maltin.

Stay tuned for announcements about upcoming guests and if there is a critic, podcaster, comedian or filmmaker you’d like to see on an upcoming episode, let us know!