We’re excited to announce that Cinephile Game Night will return for our next episode Monday, July 12th at 8pm ET / 5pm PT with Letterboxd. The lineup includes Letterboxd’s Gemma Gracewood, Matthew Buchanan, Dominic Corry, Aaron Yap, Mitchell Beaupre, and Matt Kolowski. We’ll also be joined by Film Intuition founder and Watch With Jen podcast host Jen Johans, as well as a very special filmmaker to be announced shortly.

In case you didn’t have a chance to check out the show: Cinephile Game Night is a series where film critics, podcasters, filmmakers, and more go head-to-head to see who is the ultimate cinephile. Hosted by the Film Stage crew, including Jordan Raup, Conor O’Donnell, Dan Mecca, and Cinephile creator Cory Everett, each episode features a rotating guest list of cinephiles from your favorite pop-culture podcasts and websites.

Each episode features players (or teams) facing off for three Cinephile games: Filmography, Movie-Actor, and Six Degrees. The player or team with the most points at the end of the night is crowned the winner. Internet glory ensues.

Previous teams have included pop culture sites (IndieWire, Little White Lies, SlashFilm, Collider, Bright Wall/Dark Room, Fangoria, TCM Underground, Entertainment Weekly), podcasts (The Big Picture, Blank Check, Unspooled, The Flop House, We Hate Movies, Action Boyz) as well as filmmakers like Alex Ross Perry, David Lowery, Emma Seligman, Isabel Sandoval, comedians like Paul Scheer, Demi Adejuyigbe, and Jon Gabrus, and even the legend, Leonard Maltin.

Stay tuned for announcements about upcoming guests—and if there is a critic, podcaster, comedian, or filmmaker you’d like to see on an upcoming episode, let us know!