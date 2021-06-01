We’re excited to announce that Cinephile Game Night will return for our next episode Thursday, June 10th at 9pm ET/6pm PT with MUBI. The lineup includes MUBI’s Kira Newmark, Chris Wells, Dylan Polacek, Maria Clara Bruno, Marc Nemcik, and Michael Lieberman. We’ll also be joined by special guest Isabel Sandoval, writer/director and star of acclaimed dramas like last year’s Lingua Franca (check out our review and interview here), as well as her most recent short Shangri-La, which is currently streaming on MUBI.

In case you didn’t have a chance to check out the show, Cinephile Game Night is a series where film critics, podcasters, filmmakers and more go head-to-head to see who is the ultimate cinephile. Hosted by The Film Stage crew, including Jordan Raup, Conor O’Donnell, Dan Mecca, and Cinephile creator Cory Everett, each episode features a rotating guest list of cinephiles from your favorite pop culture podcasts and websites.

Each episode features players (or teams) facing off for three Cinephile games: Filmography, Movie-Actor and Six Degrees. The player or team with the most points at the end of the night is crowned the winner. Internet glory ensues. Viewers are encouraged to donate to the highlighted charity or fund and those that do are entered to win a prize, generously donated by guests and hosts.

Previous teams have included pop culture sites (IndieWire, Little White Lies, SlashFilm, Collider, Bright Wall/Dark Room, Fangoria, TCM Underground, Entertainment Weekly), podcasts (The Big Picture, Blank Check, Unspooled, The Flop House, We Hate Movies, Action Boyz) as well as filmmakers like Alex Ross Perry, David Lowery, Emma Seligman, comedians like Paul Scheer, Demi Adejuyigbe and Jon Gabrus, and even the legend, Leonard Maltin.

Stay tuned for announcements about upcoming guests and if there is a critic, podcaster, comedian or filmmaker you’d like to see on an upcoming episode, let us know!