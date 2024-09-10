With the 62nd New York Film Festival just a few weeks away, one of my favorite moments between the movies is connecting with the dedicated, passionate, cinema-loving audience that attends every year. There is no better place to do that than our returning Cinephile Game Nights, and this year, they will be bigger and better than ever.

Ahead of four new editions to be announced soon during the festival, join yours truly and The B-Side co-host Conor O’Donnell for a pair of special editions of Cinephile Game Night at New York’s premier cannabis destination, The Travel Agency: A Cannabis Store. Supported by brand partners Ayrloom, Hudson Cannabis, Rove, and Silly Nice, I’ll also be giving out tickets to some of the biggest NYFF62 screenings, including The Brutalist, Anora, Nickel Boys, along with many other prizes.

RSVP by clicking the links/images below for the game nights taking place at The Travel Agency Union Square Travel Lounge (62 E 13th Street New York, NY 10003). Valid 21+ ID required, no consumption onsite.

RSVP: Wednesday, Sept 18: 7:30pm – 9:00pm | Manhattan Edition

RSVP: Wednesday, Sept 25: 7:30pm – 9:00pm | Brooklyn Edition

Since 2019, Cinephile: A Card Game has been the ultimate in movie trivia for film geeks around the world and for the third year in a row, Film at Lincoln Center is proud to bring back Cinephile for a can’t-miss live trivia event featuring a mix of movie trivia and other popular Cinephile games like Six Degrees, Filmography, and Inglorious Basterd. Featuring Cinephile Game Night co-hosts Jordan Raup and Conor O’Donnell, the events will feature multiple trivia rounds, including NYFF history and beyond, with chances to win tickets to this year’s NYFF62 and many more prizes. Come meet and mingle with your fellow movie buffs for an evening of festival fun. There’s no need to bring your Cinephile cards to participate––only your movie-loving brain is required.

Cinephile Game Night is the ultimate trivia night for film nerds, movie geeks, and cinephiles. Since 2019, Cinephile has brought their one-of-a-kind live events to the Academy Museum, New York Film Festival, Fantastic Fest, Museum of the Moving Image, Alamo Drafthouse, and more. Cinephile: A Card Game will also available for purchase at the Alice Tully Hall merch booth during the festival.

The Travel Agency is a BIPOC founded company that believes legal cannabis has the power to repair the damage caused by the war on drugs. We’re a purpose-driven business, with our Downtown Brooklyn store owned by those who have experienced cannabis-related injustices and our Union Square dispensary directing over half of the profits to The Doe Fund. We also hire formerly incarcerated and legacy operators with support from our community partners, as well as carry LGBTQIA+, BIPOC and women-owned brands. We strive to elevate entire communities into places of hope and prosperity for years to come.