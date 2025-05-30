It would be no disrespect to imagine Clint Eastwood, who turns 95 tomorrow, might have retired. Even if his nigh incomprehensible age were no factor, last year’s Juror #2 was long rumored to be a self-styled swan song for one of the more immovable careers in film history (and would have made a fine one at that). Yet he announced intent to keep directing while speaking with the Austrian newspaper Kurier, noting that his physical health should be of no concern “for a long time yet.” Speaking with a confidence that has defined his real-life and imagined personae, Eastwood offered this assurance: “There’s no reason why a man can’t get better with age. And I have much more experience today. Sure, there are directors who lose their touch at a certain age, but I’m not one of them.” [Reuters]

While there’s some chance the Kurier-to-Reuters translation mishandled a word or two, the latter’s report on the former’s interview would tell us Eastwood is already in pre-production on a new feature. As no notice of this has previously emerged, it would make a delightful surprise and, given his typical shooting speed, imply a new film in theaters by December at the latest. But we’ll keep our hopes in check and let the man enjoy his 95th birthday this weekend as he so pleases.

Listen to our recent discussion of Eastwood’s career on The B-Side below.