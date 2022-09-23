In a marvelous development for cinephiles in and around NYC, as well as the lifeblood of documentary filmmaking itself, a new home dedicated to non-fiction cinema has opened. Firehouse: DCTV’s Cinema for Documentary Film, located at 87 Lafayette Street in Chinatown, curates first-run, repertory, masterclasses, family programming, and more. As the theater––an evolution of DCTV’s documentary production and film education centers founded in 1972––opens its doors, we’re pleased to exclusively debut their in-theater bumper.

Kicking off with Abigail Disney and Kathleen Hughes’ The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales, which explores America’s profound inequality crisis, their forthcoming lineup also includes Reid Davenport’s I Didn’t See You There, Nina Menkes’ Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power, along with works by Ondi Timoner, Sky Hopinka, and more.

The space features a 67 fixed-seat theater (with wheelchair spaces and companion seating), which is ADA accessible, boasting 4K projection, 7.1 surround sound, and interactive features to connect audiences worldwide, with concessions and an adjoining event space.

See the exclusive bumper below.

Firehouse: DCTV’s Cinema for Documentary Film is now open. See showtimes and get tickets here.