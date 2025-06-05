Celebrating the 50th anniversary of their first-ever live gig this year, Talking Heads have finally got around to shooting a video for their classic song “Psycho Killer.” For the occasion, they’ve amassed quite the talent. 20th Century Women director Mike Mills––no stranger to this realm after many music videos, including the National’s I Am Easy to Find––has directed Saoirse Ronan in the music video, which follows a woman’s daily frustrations over 13 days. “This video makes the song better,” the band said. “We LOVE what this video is NOT—it’s not literal, creepy, bloody, physically violent or obvious.”

Ronan said, “To simply be mentioned in the same breath as Talking Heads is hands down one of the coolest things that has ever happened to me, let alone making a video with the singular Mike Mills to accompany one of their most iconic songs—‘Psycho Killer.’ I have grown up listening to their music, so this truly is a childhood/teenage/lifelong dream come true. Mike, myself and the rest of the creative team had so much fun making this, and I can’t wait for Talking Heads fans to see it!”

Watch below.