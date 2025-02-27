After his brutally piercing trio of features thus far with Martha Marcy May Marlene, The Nest, and The Iron Claw, director Sean Durkin is looking to lighten the mood. He’s set to write and direct an adaptation of Holly Brickley’s debut novel Deep Cuts, which just arrived on bookshelves this week and tells a love story of two music-obsessed twenty-somethings in the 2000s.

Deadline reports Saoirse Ronan and Austin Butler will star in the feature, which is set up at A24 with Ronan also on board as a producer, alongside Ronald Bronstein, Eli Bush, and Josh Safdie. Ronan will next be seen in Jonatan Etzler’s Bad Apples while Butler is gearing up for a big summer with Ari Aster’s Eddington and Darren Aronofsky’s Caught Stealing.

Check out an interview with Holly Brickley below about her novel, as well as an official synopsis from Amazon and a playlist of every song featured in the book.