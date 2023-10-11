Following up The Nest, writer-director Sean Durkin is back with The Iron Claw, an A24 drama which captures the story of Kevin Von Erich and his wrestling dynasty family. With a cast featuring Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, Maura Tierney, Stanley Simons, Holt McCallany, and Lily James, it’s one of the late arrivals this year, coming to theaters on December 22 and no festival premiere confirmed yet.

Here’s the official synopsis: “The true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports.”

Watch the trailer below.

The Iron Claw opens on December 22.