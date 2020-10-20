A formidable pairing, Sienna Miller and Diego Luna lead the new drama Wander Darkly. Directed and written by Tara Miele, the film follows their relationship after a traumatic accident. Following a world premiere at Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, Lionsgate picked it up for a release this December, with an awards push for Miller, and now the first trailer has landed.

Dan Mecca said in our review, “There is a wonderful idea that fuels Wander Darkly, written and directed by Tara Miele. How do we reckon with tragedy? What goes on in our head while we process a life-altering event? This Sundance premiere attempts to convey this visually, relying heavily on the actors on hand to carry the weight. Unfortunately, Miele’s reach exceeds her grasp in trying to examine these elements, resulting in a muddled thriller that gets confusing before it becomes obvious.”

See the trailer below for the film also starring Beth Grant, Aimee Carrero, Tory Kittles, and Vanessa Bayer.

In WANDER DARKLY, a traumatic accident leaves a couple, Adrienne (Sienna Miller) and Matteo (Diego Luna), in a surreal state of being that takes them on a disorienting journey through the duality of their shared moments. By reliving fond recollections from the beginning of their romance while also navigating the overwhelming truths of their present, they must rediscover the love that truly binds them together. Writer/director Tara Miele offers a profound new perspective on the delicate nature of relationships with this emotionally moving story about a couple who must reflect on their past in order to face their uncertain future.

Wander Darkly opens on December 11, 2020.