Well, all right: the headline isn’t 100% ironclad. Your mileage may vary on where the best of Hong Sangsoo’s recent work—let’s say the last five films instead of the last five years; the latter encompasses, oh, nine features—but The Novelist’s Film (basically) confirmed my suspicion he’s (more or less) our greatest director. At least it’s 92 minutes as they should be spent: a handful of perfectly measured scenes, an amazingly honest window into the artist’s process, a couple good gags, and as most movies strive for one good ending (only to fail), The Novelist’s Film boasts two perfect finales.

Ahead of an October 28 opening at Lincoln Center, Cinema Guild have released a trailer to note their release. As Rory O’Connor said in his review, “Whichever side one lands on (you shall find no mutiny here), it will always be hard to resist the calm, casual charms of a work like The Novelist’s Film: a story about the creative process, shot in soft black-and-white, and a mid-range addition that won the Grand Jury Silver Bear at the Berlinale—his most prestigious award to date.”

