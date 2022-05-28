With a jury led by Vincent Lindon and including Rebecca Hall, Deepika Padukone, Noomi Rapace, Jasmine Trinca, Asghar Farhadi, Lady Ly, Jeff Nichols, and Joachim Trier, the competition awards from the 2022 Cannes Film Festival have now been announced.
Led by Ruben Östlund’s Triangle of Sadness (the director’s second Palme d’Or, following The Square), Claire Denis, Park Chan-wook, Lukas Dhont, Dardennes, Jerzy Skolimowski, Felix Van Groeningen & Charlotte Vandermeersch, Song Kang-ho, and Zar Amir Ebrahimi also picked up prizes.
See the full list below and catch up with our complete coverage here.
Palme d’Or
Triangle of Sadness, Ruben Östlund
Grand Prize (tie)
Stars at Noon, Claire Denis
Close, Lukas Dhont
Best Director
Park Chan-wook, Decision to Leave
Special 75th-Anniversary Prize
Tori and Lokita, Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne
Jury Prize (tie)
EO, Jerzy Skolimowski
The Eight Mountains, Felix Van Groeningen & Charlotte Vandermeersch
Best Actor
Song Kang-ho, Broker
Best Screenplay
Tarik Saleh, Boy From Heaven
Best Actress
Zar Amir Ebrahimi, Holy Spider
Camera d’Or
War Pony, Riley Keough & Gina Gammell
Camera d’Or Special Mention
Plan 75, Chie Hayakawa
Short Film Palme d’Or
The Water Murmurs, Jianying Chen
Best Documentary
All That Breathes, Shaunak Sen
Special Jury Prize
Mariupolis 2, Mantas Kvedaravicius
PRIZE OF THE ECUMENICAL JURY
Broker, Hirokazu Kore-eda