With a jury led by Vincent Lindon and including Rebecca Hall, Deepika Padukone, Noomi Rapace, Jasmine Trinca, Asghar Farhadi, Lady Ly, Jeff Nichols, and Joachim Trier, the competition awards from the 2022 Cannes Film Festival have now been announced.

Led by Ruben Östlund’s Triangle of Sadness (the director’s second Palme d’Or, following The Square), Claire Denis, Park Chan-wook, Lukas Dhont, Dardennes, Jerzy Skolimowski, Felix Van Groeningen & Charlotte Vandermeersch, Song Kang-ho, and Zar Amir Ebrahimi also picked up prizes.

See the full list below and catch up with our complete coverage here.

Palme d’Or

Triangle of Sadness, Ruben Östlund

Grand Prize (tie)

Stars at Noon, Claire Denis

Close, Lukas Dhont

Best Director

Park Chan-wook, Decision to Leave

Special 75th-Anniversary Prize

Tori and Lokita, Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne

Jury Prize (tie)

EO, Jerzy Skolimowski

The Eight Mountains, Felix Van Groeningen & Charlotte Vandermeersch

Best Actor

Song Kang-ho, Broker

Best Screenplay

Tarik Saleh, Boy From Heaven

Best Actress

Zar Amir Ebrahimi, Holy Spider

Camera d’Or

War Pony, Riley Keough & Gina Gammell

Camera d’Or Special Mention

Plan 75, Chie Hayakawa

Short Film Palme d’Or

The Water Murmurs, Jianying Chen

Best Documentary

All That Breathes, Shaunak Sen

Special Jury Prize

Mariupolis 2, Mantas Kvedaravicius

PRIZE OF THE ECUMENICAL JURY

Broker, Hirokazu Kore-eda