With a jury led by Vincent Lindon and including Rebecca Hall, Deepika Padukone, Noomi Rapace, Jasmine Trinca, Asghar Farhadi, Lady Ly, Jeff Nichols, and Joachim Trier, the competition awards from the 2022 Cannes Film Festival have now been announced.

Led by Ruben Östlund’s Triangle of Sadness (the director’s second Palme d’Or, following The Square), Claire Denis, Park Chan-wook, Lukas Dhont, Dardennes, Jerzy Skolimowski, Felix Van Groeningen & Charlotte Vandermeersch, Song Kang-ho, and Zar Amir Ebrahimi also picked up prizes.

See the full list below and catch up with our complete coverage here.

Palme d’Or
Triangle of Sadness, Ruben Östlund

Grand Prize (tie)
Stars at Noon, Claire Denis
Close, Lukas Dhont

Best Director
Park Chan-wook, Decision to Leave

Special 75th-Anniversary Prize
Tori and Lokita, Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne

Jury Prize (tie)
EO, Jerzy Skolimowski
The Eight Mountains, Felix Van Groeningen & Charlotte Vandermeersch

Best Actor
Song Kang-ho, Broker

Best Screenplay
Tarik Saleh, Boy From Heaven

Best Actress
Zar Amir Ebrahimi, Holy Spider

Camera d’Or
War Pony, Riley Keough & Gina Gammell

Camera d’Or Special Mention
Plan 75, Chie Hayakawa

Short Film Palme d’Or
The Water Murmurs, Jianying Chen

Best Documentary
All That Breathes, Shaunak Sen

Special Jury Prize
Mariupolis 2, Mantas Kvedaravicius

PRIZE OF THE ECUMENICAL JURY
Broker, Hirokazu Kore-eda

