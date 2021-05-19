Tony Scott was no stranger to remakes, having provided his take on 1974 classic The Taking of Pelham 123, and even considered updates on The Warriors and The Wild Bunch before he sadly took his own life in 2012. Now, with a sequel to his mega-hit Top Gun arriving later this year, his debut film The Hunger is also being revisited in the form of a remake.

Deadline reports that Angela Robinson (Professor Marston and the Wonder Women) will direct the project while Jessica Sharzer (A Simple Favor, Nerve) will be scripting. The 1983 original, led by Catherine Deneuve, David Bowie, and Susan Sarandon (with a brief appearance by Willem Dafoe in one of his very first roles) follows a love triangle between a couple that happens to be vampires and a doctor who is dedicated to sleep and aging research.

Based on the novel by Whitley Strieber, there’s no word yet on the approach for this remake, but we’re curious to see if the initial response is improved from Scott’s film, which received mixed reviews following its Cannes premiere, but has since achieved cult status.

Watch the trailer for the original below.