Former Blink-182 frontman and current Angels & Airwaves frontman Tom DeLonge is getting back into the movie business again. After producing and scoring William Eubank’s Love, as well as co-directing the short Poet Anderson: The Dream Walker, he’s now embarking on his feature directorial debut, and it shouldn’t be surprising that the story involves paranormal activity and the extraterrestrial.

Titled Monsters of California, the project comes from an original script he wrote with Ian Miller, and production is already underway. The ensemble features Richard Kind, Casper Van Dien, Arianne Zucker, Gabrielle Haugh, Camille Kostek, along with newcomers Jack Samson, Jared Scott, and Jack Lancaster.

Deadline reports the sci-fi coming of age film, which DeLonge will contribute original songs to, follows Dallas Edwards (Samson) his “derelict friends on a quest for the meaning behind a series of mysterious, paranormal events in Southern California. The truths they uncover begin to unravel extraordinary secrets held tightly within the deepest levels of the Government.”

“I have been playing this story in my dreams for decades,” said DeLonge. “It represents all aspects of my strange existence, including growing up in San Diego suburbia as a disaffected teenage skateboarder. I had a tight tribe of friends who never missed an opportunity to piss people off and made me laugh so hard I would cry. The camaraderie, curiosity, angst and irreverence is everything that lead me to Blink-182 and this story is layered with my obsession with the tightly blurred lines between science and science fiction.”

