An epic 15-disc box set featuring the films of Federico Fellini isn’t the only release arriving on The Criterion Collection this November. Following Roma and Marriage Story, they will also be adding another Netflix title to their library: Martin Scorsese’s mob epic The Irishman. Featuring a brand-new documentary on the making of the film, a video essay by critic Farran Smith Nehme, and program on the visual effects, and more, it looks like an essential pick-up even if you already have a Netflix subscription.

Also among the November lineup is Norman Jewison’s delightful romantic drama Moonstruck, featuring interviews with the cast and crew, an audio commentary from 1998 with Cher, Jewison, and John Patrick Shanley, and more. Claudia Weill’s landmark indie drama Girlfriends is also coming to Criterion, with interviews featuring the cast and crew, short films by Weill, and more. Lastly, Jim Jarmusch’s Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai is arriving in November with a new Q&A featuring the director, a video essay on RZA’s score, and more.

Check out more details on the releases below and on Criterion’s site.

New 4K digital master, approved by director Martin Scorsese, with Dolby Atmos soundtrack on the Blu-ray

Newly edited roundtable conversation among Scorsese and actors Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci, originally recorded in 2019

New documentary about the making of the film featuring Scorsese; the lead actors; producers Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Jane Rosenthal, and Irwin Winkler; director of photography Rodrigo Prieto; and others from the cast and crew

New video essay written and narrated by film critic Farran Smith Nehme about The Irishman’s synthesis of Scorsese’s singular formal style

The Evolution of Digital De-aging, a 2019 program on the visual effects created for the film

Archival interview excerpts with Frank “the Irishman” Sheeran and International Brotherhood of Teamsters trade union leader Jimmy Hoffa

Trailer and teaser

PLUS: An essay by critic Geoffrey O’Brien

New, restored 4K digital transfer, supervised by director Claudia Weill and director of photography Fred Murphy, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack on the Blu-ray

New interview with Weill

New interview with Weill and actors Melanie Mayron, Christopher Guest, and Bob Balaban

New interview with screenwriter Vicki Polon

New interview with Weill and writer and director Joey Soloway

Joyce at 34, a 1972 short film by Weill and Joyce Chopra

Commuters, a 1973 short film by Weill

Trailer

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: Essays by critic Molly Haskell and scholar Carol Gilligan

New, restored 4K digital transfer, supervised and approved by director Jim Jarmusch, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack on the Blu-ray

Alternate isolated stereo music track

New Q&A with Jarmusch, in which he responds to questions sent in by fans

New conversation between actors Forest Whitaker and Isaach De Bankolé, moderated by film scholar Michael B. Gillespie

New interview with casting director Ellen Lewis

New interview with Shifu Shi Yan Ming, founder of the USA Shaolin Temple

New video essay on RZA’s original score for the film

The Odyssey: A Journey into the Life of a Samurai, a 2000 program on the making of the film

Deleted scenes and outtakes

Archival interviews

Trailer

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by critic Greg Tate and quotations from Hagakure: The Book of the Samurai, by the early-eighteenth-century monk Yamamoto Tsunetomo

Moonstruck

