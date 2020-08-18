An epic 15-disc box set featuring the films of Federico Fellini isn’t the only release arriving on The Criterion Collection this November. Following Roma and Marriage Story, they will also be adding another Netflix title to their library: Martin Scorsese’s mob epic The Irishman. Featuring a brand-new documentary on the making of the film, a video essay by critic Farran Smith Nehme, and program on the visual effects, and more, it looks like an essential pick-up even if you already have a Netflix subscription.
Also among the November lineup is Norman Jewison’s delightful romantic drama Moonstruck, featuring interviews with the cast and crew, an audio commentary from 1998 with Cher, Jewison, and John Patrick Shanley, and more. Claudia Weill’s landmark indie drama Girlfriends is also coming to Criterion, with interviews featuring the cast and crew, short films by Weill, and more. Lastly, Jim Jarmusch’s Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai is arriving in November with a new Q&A featuring the director, a video essay on RZA’s score, and more.
Check out more details on the releases below and on Criterion’s site.
- New 4K digital master, approved by director Martin Scorsese, with Dolby Atmos soundtrack on the Blu-ray
- Newly edited roundtable conversation among Scorsese and actors Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci, originally recorded in 2019
- New documentary about the making of the film featuring Scorsese; the lead actors; producers Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Jane Rosenthal, and Irwin Winkler; director of photography Rodrigo Prieto; and others from the cast and crew
- New video essay written and narrated by film critic Farran Smith Nehme about The Irishman’s synthesis of Scorsese’s singular formal style
- The Evolution of Digital De-aging, a 2019 program on the visual effects created for the film
- Archival interview excerpts with Frank “the Irishman” Sheeran and International Brotherhood of Teamsters trade union leader Jimmy Hoffa
- Trailer and teaser
- PLUS: An essay by critic Geoffrey O’Brien
- New, restored 4K digital transfer, supervised by director Claudia Weill and director of photography Fred Murphy, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack on the Blu-ray
- New interview with Weill
- New interview with Weill and actors Melanie Mayron, Christopher Guest, and Bob Balaban
- New interview with screenwriter Vicki Polon
- New interview with Weill and writer and director Joey Soloway
- Joyce at 34, a 1972 short film by Weill and Joyce Chopra
- Commuters, a 1973 short film by Weill
- Trailer
- English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- PLUS: Essays by critic Molly Haskell and scholar Carol Gilligan
- New, restored 4K digital transfer, supervised and approved by director Jim Jarmusch, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack on the Blu-ray
- Alternate isolated stereo music track
- New Q&A with Jarmusch, in which he responds to questions sent in by fans
- New conversation between actors Forest Whitaker and Isaach De Bankolé, moderated by film scholar Michael B. Gillespie
- New interview with casting director Ellen Lewis
- New interview with Shifu Shi Yan Ming, founder of the USA Shaolin Temple
- New video essay on RZA’s original score for the film
- The Odyssey: A Journey into the Life of a Samurai, a 2000 program on the making of the film
- Deleted scenes and outtakes
- Archival interviews
- Trailer
- More!
- English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- PLUS: An essay by critic Greg Tate and quotations from Hagakure: The Book of the Samurai, by the early-eighteenth-century monk Yamamoto Tsunetomo
Moonstruck
[Box art to come]
- New 4K digital restoration, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack on the Blu-ray
- New interview with screenwriter John Patrick Shanley
- New interview with scholar Stefano Albertini about the use of opera in the film
- Introduction from 2013 featuring Cher
- Interviews from 1987 with director Norman Jewison and actors Cher, Nicolas Cage, Vincent Gardenia, and Olympia Dukakis
- Interview from 2002 with actor Danny Aiello
- Audio interview from 1989 with Shanley about screenwriting and the development of Moonstruck
- At the Heart of an Italian Family, a 2006 program about the making of the film
- The Music of “Moonstruck,” a 2006 program featuring interviews with Jewison and composer Dick Hyman
- Audio commentary from 1998 with Cher, Jewison, and Shanley
- Trailer
- English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- PLUS: An essay by critic Emily VanDerWerff