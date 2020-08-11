On the day their gorgeous Agnès Varda box set arrives, The Criterion Collection has announced details on their next director collection. In celebration of his 100th birthday this year, Federico Fellini will be receiving a 15-disc box set featuring fourteen of his films, set for a release on November 24, 2020.

Titled Essential Fellini, the release features new restorations of the theatrical features, as well as short and full-length documentaries about Fellini’s life and work, archival interviews with his friends and collaborators, commentaries on six of the films, video essays, the director’s 1968 short Toby Dammit, and much more. It also includes two illustrated books with hundreds of pages of notes and essays on the films by writers and filmmakers, plus memorabilia.

List of Films

VARIETY LIGHTS (1950)

THE WHITE SHEIK (1952)

I VITELLONI (1953)

LA STRADA (1954)

IL BIDONE (1955)

NIGHTS OF CABIRIA (1957)

LA DOLCE VITA (1960)

8½ (1963)

JULIET OF THE SPIRITS (1965)

FELLINI SATYRICON (1969)

ROMA (1972)

AMARCORD (1973)

AND THE SHIP SAILS ON (1983)

INTERVISTA (1987)

Special Features

New 4K restorations of 11 theatrical features, with uncompressed monaural soundtracks for all films

New digital restorations of the short film Toby Dammit (1968) and the television film Fellini: A Director’s Notebook (1969), with uncompressed monaural soundtracks

Feature documentaries Fellini: I’m a Born Liar (2002) and Marcello Mastroianni: I Remember (1997), the latter presented in its 193-minute version

Two-hour, four-part 1960 interview with director Federico Fellini by filmmaker André Delvaux for Belgian television

Four behind-the-scenes documentaries: Reporter’s Diary: “Zoom on Fellini” (1965), Ciao, Federico! (1969), The Secret Diary of “Amarcord” (1974), and Fellini racconta: On the Set of “And the Ship Sails On” (1983)

Fellini racconta: Passegiatte nella memoria, a 2000 documentary featuring interviews with a late-in-life Fellini

Giulietta Masina: The Power of a Smile, a 2004 documentary about Fellini’s wife and frequent collaborator

Once Upon a Time: “La dolce vita,” a French television documentary about the film

Audio commentaries on six of the films

Program from 2003 on Fellini’s 1980s television advertising work

Archival interviews with Fellini stars and collaborators, including Mastroianni, Sandra Milo, Anouk Aimée, and Magali Noël

Archival audio interviews by film critic Gideon Bachmann with Fellini, Mastroianni, and Fellini’s friends and family

Video essays, trailers, and more

PLUS: Deluxe packaging, including two lavishly illustrated books with hundreds of pages of content: notes on the films by scholar David Forgacs, essays by filmmakers Michael Almereyda, Kogonada, and Carol Morley; film critics Bilge Ebiri and Stephanie Zacharek; and novelist Colm Tóibín, and dozens of images spotlighting Don Young’s renowned collection of Fellini memorabilia

See the art below and more details on their official site. One can also view the trailer here.