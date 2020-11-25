The towering achievement that is Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman was previously only available to watch if you had a Netflix account, but now, thankfully, if you want to own the crime epic and not deal with any buffering issues or actual watch the end credits with disturbance, it’s now available on The Criterion Collection.

Packed with a wealth of extras, one of the most notable is a 36-minute documentary featuring the director, the cast (sorry, no Pesci), producers Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Jane Rosenthal, and Irwin Winkler, director of photography Rodrigo Prieto, and many more. It’s now available in full online, and walks through the notable aspects of the production, from its long development to pulling the epic cast together to the visual effects process to the incredible final hour.

As Scorsese says about the patience exuded in the film’s final stretch, “We were totally comfortable to not being subject to certain demands of genre, demands of an audience, demands of a studio, [etc.] We just felt comfortable with what we were doing.”

Watch the documentary below.

The Irishman is now on The Criterion Collection.