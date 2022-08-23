Quickly emerging as one of the most-anticipated fall festival premieres, Elegance Bratton’s narrative debut The Inspection has locked in coveted spots at both TIFF (Opening Night Film of its Discovery section) and NYFF (as Closing Night selection). Ahead of the premieres, and a fall release from A24, the first trailer has arrived for the film led by Jeremy Pope, Raúl Castillo, McCaul Lombardi, Aaron Dominguez with Bokeem Woodbine and Gabrielle Union.

Inspired by Bratton’s own life, the film follows a young, gay Black man, rejected by his mother and with few options for his future, who decides to join the Marines, doing whatever it takes to succeed in a system that would cast him aside. But even as he battles deep-seated prejudice and the grueling routines of basic training, he finds unexpected camaraderie, strength, and support in this new community, giving him a hard-earned sense of belonging that will shape his identity and forever change his life.

See the trailer and poster below.

The Inspection opens on November 18.