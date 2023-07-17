Nowadays a spooktacular Shocktober means 4K restorations––just look at the work from Arrow or Shout Factory (naming only the two most obvious) to elevate that most disreputable genre into incredible resolution and detail. Never one to miss an opportunity, Criterion will upgrade two of the greatest horror films ever made: David Cronenberg’s Videodrome and Nicolas Roeg’s Don’t Look Now, for those who want explosive tumors and Donald Sutherland’s penis (respectively and respectfully) in the finest possible quality home video affords.

While the Nicole Kidman-led Blockbuster Video classic The Others rounds out 4K selections, the Blu-only Tod Browning set boasts Freaks, The Unknown, and The Mystic. Lastly, Nikyatu Jusu’s 2022 Sundance winner Nanny is now among the newer titles in Criterion’s canon.

Find artwork below and more at Criterion.