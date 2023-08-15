Let’s quickly skirt the sinking-stomach realization of how far into 2023 we’re getting––at least this next crop of titles arrive as Barnes and Noble hold another 50%-off sale. If I’m suggesting consumerism smother self-inspection, this of all line-ups might at least make room for compromise: November will bring 4K upgrades for Terrence Malick’s Days of Heaven––among the, let’s guess, seven or eight greatest-looking films ever––and Peter Bogdanovich’s The Last Picture Show, as well as an altogether new appearance for Martin Scorsese’s Mean Streets. Last Picture Show is especially notable: it’ll include the lesser-seen sequel Texasville “presented in both the original theatrical version and a black-and-white version of Peter Bogdanovich’s director’s cut, produced in collaboration with cinematographer Nicholas von Sternberg.”

Almost equal to any of those films, arriving on a new Blu-ray, is Claude Chabrol’s La Cérémonie with Sandrine Bonnaire and Isabelle Huppert. Criterion’s well-advised Hong Kong excursion also goes a few further with a Jackie Chan box set boasting Half a Loaf of Kung Fu, Spiritual Kung Fu, The Fearless Hyena, Fearless Hyena II, The Young Master, and My Lucky Stars.

Find artwork below and more details at Criterion: