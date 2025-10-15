Criterion will not begin 2026 on a quiet note. It’s notable enough that we now have Edward Yang’s Yi Yi, a consensus pick for the 21st century’s greatest film, upgraded to 4K, but two titles long rumored for the treatment are being added to the ranks: Jim Jarmusch’s Dead Man arrives shortly after his latest, Father Mother Sister Brother, graces theaters, while Jonathan Glazer’s Birth (again: consensus, 21st century) finally gets a proper home-video release.

John Huston’s final film, The Dead, also arrives on 4K, while Martin Scorsese’s World Cinema Project (and perhaps Criterion’s most important ongoing mission) gets a fifth volume featuring Chronicle of the Years of Fire, Yam Daabo, Kummatty, and The Fall of Otrar. Finally, Criterion Editions continues with Jia Zhangke’s major Caught By the Tides.

See artwork below and more at Criterion: